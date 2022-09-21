Skip to main content
Royal Family of Dubai Company Seed Group Partners With CoinCorner To Facilitate Bitcoin Transactions In The UAE
News

Royal Family of Dubai Company Seed Group Partners With CoinCorner To Facilitate Bitcoin Transactions In The UAE

Seed Group will help CoinCorner expand their operations into the UAE and access top decision-makers in the government as well as private sectors.

Seed Group will help CoinCorner expand their operations into the UAE and access top decision-makers in the government as well as private sectors.

CoinCorner, a global leader in Bitcoin and Lightning Network services, has partnered with Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, to facilitate Bitcoin transactions in The United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Apart from individuals, a large number of companies are ready to embrace Bitcoin and other digital currencies as legal tender for future transactions,” said Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. “The UAE wants to offer a growth-oriented environment to fintech companies by establishing an ecosystem for digital currencies. Companies dealing in cryptocurrencies hold huge potential in the Emirates’ digital economy.”

Seed Group will help CoinCorner expand their operations into the Emirates and wider Middle East, market their products and services effectively, reach their audience, and access the top decision-makers in the government as well as private sectors.

CoinCorner will be focusing on establishing a user-friendly platform where UAE residents can buy, sell, send, receive, and store bitcoin, as well as offer local businesses solutions to dealing in bitcoin.

“We are pleased to enter into a mutually beneficial partnership with Seed Group,” said Danny Scott, CEO of CoinCorner. “We are committed to making Bitcoin transactions the “new normal” in the UAE with the help of our unique solutions, facilitating instant and frictionless payments.”

This partnership will give CoinCorner access to one of the fastest growing economies and further its opportunities to reach out to prospective clients based in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia regions.

The UAE is amongst the world's top four countries that are primed for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption, according to a recent study by Forex. The UAE’s bitcoin and crypto market is the third largest in the Middle East, with a transaction volume of around $26 billion. Over the previous financial year, the market there had grown an astounding 1,500% in 2020-21. 

unnamed (12)
Business

Oxford City Football Club To Accept Bitcoin In Partnership With CoinCorner

By Shawn Amick
News
Dubai
Business

Luxury Resort Palazzo Versace Dubai Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
unnamed (12)
Business

CoinCorner Released A Lightning NFC Card For Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
seed-announcement-bitcoinmagazine-01
Business

Bitcoin Company Voltage Raises $6M In Seed Round

By Namcios
News
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Oil Companies In The Middle East To Use Excess Gas For Bitcoin Mining: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Blockchain - Dubai Claiming Position at Forefront of Blockchain Technology
Business

Komainu Receives Provisional License For Bitcoin, Crypto Services In Dubai

By Shawn Amick
News
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 5.33.22 PM
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Partners With BitMEX To Bring High Quality Content To The Community

By Shawn Amick
News
Lightning Network's Latest News
Business

Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Lightning Community Partners With Top Tokyo Real Estate Firm

By Shawn Amick
News
“At the very least, the IRS should heed Portugal’s prudent policy and treat cryptocurrency transactions like typical currency transfers.”
Business

House Sold In Portugal For 3 Bitcoin In Country’s First-Ever Direct Transaction

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin Lightning Network has dual channels and competing implementations of two or more top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Infrastructure Provider Mash Closes $6 Million Seed Round

By Shawn Amick
News
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice top photo.
Business

NYDIG Partners With Jack Henry & Associates To Offer Bitcoin Services To Banks

By Shawn Amick
News
nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Markets

President Nayib Bukele Announces 44 Countries To Meet In El Salvador To Discuss Bitcoin

By Nik Hoffman
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Third Largest Russian Oil Company Gazpromneft Partners With BitRiver To Mine Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
unnamed (12)
Business

Blockstream, Sevenlabs Partner To Launch Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
Blockchain - Dubai’s Global Blockchain Council Combats “Conflict Diamonds” Trading
Business

Dubai’s Global Blockchain Council Combats “Conflict Diamonds” Trading

By Diana Ngo