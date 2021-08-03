Fast Food Chain Quiznos to Begin Bitcoin Payments Trial This Month

National fast food chain Quiznos is set to begin accepting bitcoin payments at select locations through a new partnership with Bakkt.

The pay with bitcoin in-store pilot is set to debut at select Quiznos locations in Denver later this month, according to a press release. Quiznos’ bitcoin payment solution is made possible through a partnership with Bakkt Holdings, a digital marketplace that has its own digital asset app.

The President of REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos and other national quick service restaurant chains, Mark Lohmann commented:

“Partnering with an innovative platform such as Bakkt is appealing to us for a number of reasons, primarily because it allows us to accept bitcoin directly at the point of sale as part of a quick and seamless transaction.”

Customers who use the Bakkt app to purchase their meal with bitcoin will receive a reward of $15 worth of bitcoin.

Lohmann continued, “As we continue our digital transformation journey and respond to mobile and millennial consumer demand for alternative and cryptocurrency payment options, we are excited to offer yet another accessible way for customers to buy a meal, in this case, through the Bakkt digital asset wallet.”

Quiznos and Bakkt Holdings are the latest in a series of partnerships that enable bitcoin payment solutions. Bakkt Holdings is just one of many companies whose current mission is to make bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as liquid and ubiquitous for consumers as fiat.

Bakkt Chief Revenue Officer Sheela Zemlin commented, "We will closely watch how this pilot performs, with the potential to expand the partnership to additional Quiznos locations across the country."