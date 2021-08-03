Hive Blockchain Has Purchased Over 10,000 Bitcoin Miners This Year

Hive Blockchain Has Purchased Over 10,000 Bitcoin Miners This Year

Public Canadian mining firm HIVE Blockchain has announced an order of 4,000 Bitcoin mining machines.
Author:
Publish date:
Public Canadian mining firm HIVE Blockchain has announced an order of 4,000 Bitcoin mining machines.

The global Bitcoin mining arms race showed no signs of slowing down Tuesday, with public Canadian mining firm HIVE Blockchain announcing a recent order of 4,000 mining machines.

Revealed in a press release by mining chip manufacturer Canaan, the order adds to the 6,400 Bitcoin miners HIVE purchased from the company earlier this year.

According to data from HIVE, the combined operating aggregate hash power of the company will be about 850 Petahash per second when the new machines are deployed.

According to the order terms, Canaan will deliver 2,000 of the machines this month, and the other 2,000 in September, meaning this hash power will likely be deployed on the network soon.

Still, such orders are becoming more and more commonplace. Yesterday Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest bitcoin mining companies in North America, announced it will purchase 30,000 additional miners for $120 million.

One week ago, LUXXFOLIO Holdings announced that they too were actively mining bitcoin.

The large mining machine order from Canaan even comes just a month after the tech hardware manufacturer announced it would begin mining Bitcoin itself.

Indeed, Chairman and CEO of Canaan Nangeng Zhang commented that the company, which is publicly traded in the U.S. is seeking to work with clients to “capitalize on the enormous opportunities” in what he called a “fast-growing” industry.

Since China moved to crackdown on domestic Bitcoin mining, more Western companies are showing interest in competing for Bitcoin’s lucrative mining rewards. According to data from The Block, Bitcoin miners earned nearly $1 billion in revenue this July from activities. 

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm HIVE Blockchain Approved For Nasdaq Listing

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Genesis Digital Assets Buys 10,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Mining - Bitmain Unveils Its Latest Energy-Efficient Mining Chip for Bitcoin
Business

Marathon to Invest $120 Million In 30,000 New Bitcoin Miners

Screen Shot 2021-07-30 at 8.02.42 AM
Business

Bitcoin Miners Consider Relocating to Paraguay In Wake of China Ban

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Markets

Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Files for US Public Offering

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

HIVE Buys 3,019 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs, Joins Foundry USA Pool

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Public Association Wants To Attract Bitcoin Miners To Russia

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Major Thai Telecom Operator Plans To Out-Mine All Of Southeast Asia

Screen Shot 2021-08-02 at 1.56.20 PM
Business

NCR to Acquire Bitcoin ATM Operator LibertyX

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Riot Blockchain To Purchase 42,000 Antminers For $138.5 Million

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Mining - Bitmain’s New 7nm Chip Miners Are Available for Purchase Today
Business

Bitmain’s New 7nm Chip Miners Are Available for Purchase Today

Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 7.18.00 AM
Business

US Bill Author Promises Bitcoin Miners and Coders Will Be Exempt

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021