Skip to main content
New Tools To Measure Prices In Bitcoin
Marty's Bent

New Tools To Measure Prices In Bitcoin

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1222: “The Fed is officially scared of bitcoin (or quietly trying to endorse it)” Sign up for the newsletter here.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

via the St. Louis Fed

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

via the St. Louis Fed

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

via the St. Louis Fed

The comedians over at the St. Louis Federal Reserve dropped a blog post earlier today that compared the fluctuation of eggs prices in U.S. dollars and sats from the beginning of 2021 through April 2022. It seems like an attempt to dunk on bitcoin, but if you look closely at the charts you'll see that the overall inflation rate of eggs over the cherry-picked timeframe is lower in sats (44.3%) than it is in dollars (71.9%). Sure, bitcoin's price did fluctuate more rapidly over the timeframe, but if the Fed is going to cherry pick data, we here at TFTC are going to do so as well to prove why this isn't the most accurate representation of the situation.

If the Fed were to be more honest — and get their heads out of the gutter of short-termism — they would share what they shared above, but also zoom out a bit (as is made possible on the very page of the attempted dunk) to give their readers a more accurate depiction of the deflationary tendencies of bitcoin over longer periods of time and compare it to the U.S. dollar. Since they were unwilling to do it in their blog post, we will share that information with you in our rag today.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

via the St. Louis Fed

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

via the St. Louis Fed

As you can see by zooming out, the price of eggs as measured in sats fell by — *checks notes* — 99.3% since January 2015 (when the Fed started tracking bitcoin data), while rising by 19.2% in U.S. dollars. Sure there was some volatility along the way, but over the course of 76 months an individual's purchasing power increased significantly if they were holding bitcoin. To visualize this increase in purchasing power another way, here's what it would look like if an individual were to take $100 per paycheck since the beginning of 2015 to save in bitcoin.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

via bitcoindollarcostaverage.com

Talk about superior savings technology! And for those of you skeptics out there seething because bitcoin was trading at $250 near that cycle's bear market lows on January 1st, 2015, here's what it would look like if you began saving $100 worth of sats per paycheck beginning at the bull market top of late 2017.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve released a blog post with customizable graphs to allow anyone to measure the price of commodities against the bitcoin price.

via bitcoindollarcostaverage.com

Still a very impressive display from the superior savings technology.

A bit odd that the academics working at the St. Louis Fed office would attempt to score dunking points on bitcoin in this fashion. Maybe it's a low-key veiled endorsement of the next reserve currency of the world. A subtle signal that people should begin considering bitcoin as their monetary good of choice. Is the St. Louis Fed breaking ranks and acting as a fifth column actor attempting to undermine the dollar's status from within?! Nothing would surprise your Uncle Marty at this point. It would be very admirable if this is the case.

As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Culture

Bitcoin Gives Users Total Control Of Their Money

By Marty BentMay 17, 2022
Marty's Bent
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Hash Price Hits Multi-year Lows

By Marty BentMay 10, 2022
Marty's Bent
A new mixing protocol called CashFusion challenges the assumption that CoinJoins require equal amounts for the mix to be effective.
Technical

CoinPool: A New Design To Scale Bitcoin And Improve Privacy

By Marty BentFeb 22, 2022
Marty's Bent
Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography.
Technical

Implementing Reusable Payment Codes In Bitcoin Wallets To Improve User Privacy

By Marty BentMar 23, 2022
Marty's Bent
The debate over the resource cost of gold is critical in understanding the present-day fixation with Bitcoin’s energy costs.
Business

The Rising Cost Of Energy Impacts Bitcoin Mining Profitability

By Marty BentApr 19, 2022
Marty's Bent
Federal Reserve Board Building
Markets

Bitcoin Touches $40,000 As Fed Raises Rates In Biggest Hike In 20 Years

By NamciosMay 4, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Apparently, Intel Is Getting Into The Bitcoin ASIC Game

By Marty BentJan 20, 2022
Marty's Bent
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam RuleDec 1, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The Bitcoin Core PR review club meets weekly to onboard new contributors to Bitcoin Core by reviewing and testing pull requests.
Technical

Is Speedy Trial The Best Way To Change Bitcoin?

By Marty BentApr 26, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Markets

Bitcoin Stumbles Down The Ranks As A Global Base Money

By Marty BentMay 31, 2022
Marty's Bent
Law & justice - Australian Civil Servant Caught Mining Crypto With Government Hardware
Markets

One Step Closer To Municipal Bitcoin Permanent Funds

By Marty BentApr 27, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Culture

Bitcoin Will Use Energy And It Doesn’t Need To Be Renewables

By Marty BentMay 4, 2022
Marty's Bent
Coinbase
Business

Coinbase Leads Users Astray By Recommending Everything Besides Bitcoin

By Marty BentMay 20, 2022
Marty's Bent
There are numerous factors to consider in weighing the centralization of bitcoin mining, and the industry can only be as decentralized as any one.
Business

A Possible US Government Attack On Bitcoin

By Marty BentFeb 28, 2022
Marty's Bent
There are numerous factors to consider in weighing the centralization of bitcoin mining, and the industry can only be as decentralized as any one.
Technical

Federated Chaumian Mints Provide A Way For Bitcoin Users To Distribute Trust

By Marty BentApr 15, 2022
Marty's Bent