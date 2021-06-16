MicroStrategy Is Writing The Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation Playbook

MicroStrategy Is Writing The Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation Playbook

An excerpt from Bitcoin Magazine's Deep Dive: Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy continues to lead the corporate world in BTC accumulation.
Author:
Publish date:
An excerpt from Bitcoin Magazine's Deep Dive: Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy continues to lead the corporate world in BTC accumulation.

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

MicroStrategy has been highlighted quite often in the Daily Dive recently, but the company’s announcement of a $1 billion equity offering that is able to be issued at the discretion of the executives of the company is yet another example of the company blazing the trail as a company on a bitcoin standard in public capital markets.

Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy are writing the playbook for corporate bitcoin accumulation at this very moment, and the mainstream media and participants in the legacy financial system are in disbelief.

Let’s first review a summary of the moves MicroStrategy has made to acquire as much bitcoin as possible.

  • 08/11/20 - MicroStrategy Adopts Bitcoin as Primary Treasury Reserve Asset
  • 08/11/20 - MicroStrategy Announces Commencement of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $250 Million of Its Class A Common Stock
  • 12/07/20 - MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
  • 12/11/20 - MicroStrategy Completes $650 Million Offering of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
  • 12/21/20 - MicroStrategy Announces Over $1B in Total Bitcoin Purchases in 2020
  • 02/16/21 - MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
  • 02/20/21 - MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027 at 0% Coupon and 50% Conversion Premium with Bitcoin Use of Proceeds
  • 02/24/21 - MicroStrategy Acquires Additional 19,452 Bitcoins for $1.026 Billion
  • 06/07/21 - MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes
  • 06/14/21 - MicroStrategy Completes $500 Million Offering of 6.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028 with Bitcoin Use of Proceeds
  • 06/14/21 - MicroStrategy Launches “At the Market” Securities Offering for Flexibility to Sell Up to $1 billion of its Class A Common Stock Over Time

The first announcement on August 11th was announcing the company’s transition to a bitcoin standard, followed by generously announcing that the company would buy out any shareholders at a premium if they did not like the strategy.

Shortly after, on December 7th, the company announced a proposed private offering of $400 million of convertible senior notes. This offering was oversubscribed and ended up being completed for a total of $650 million of senior notes due in 2025, with a 0.750% coupon.

With this move, MicroStrategy borrowed over half a billion dollars at a negative real interest rate, to buy the hardest money the world has ever known. With the notes being convertible, the company also has the option of giving bond holders equity in the business if the principal is not repaid.

The convertible equity offering was lucrative enough for creditors to buy MicroStrategy’s notes with a near 0% coupon. 

Read more from this issue of the Deep Dive here.

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Why Does MicroStrategy Continue To Feverishly Accumulate Bitcoin?

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy To Offer Another $600 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Following $500 Million Sale To Buy Bitcoin, MicroStrategy Exploring A $1 Billion One

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Buys $1.026 Billion Of Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Offers $650 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Markets

Bitcoin Corporate Balance Sheet Watch Monthly Update: February

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Bitcoin Titan MicroStrategy Reports Major Growth In First Quarter

Michael Saylor
Markets

At $1 Trillion BTC Market Cap, MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Raise

Chinese regulators in Inner Mongolia have issued a notice calling for a stop to bitcoin mining operations in the region.
Markets

Why Investors Are So Excited About MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Paying Its Board Of Directors In Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Offering $400 Million Notes For More Bitcoin, Announces “MacroStrategy” Bitcoin Subsidiary

Michael Saylor
Markets

Who Are The Investors Backing Michael Saylor’s Big Play Into Bitcoin?

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Culture

MicroStrategy Buys Massive 0.1 Percent Of Total Bitcoin Supply

Michael Saylor
Business

Report: MicroStrategy Boosts Latest Note Offering To $500 Million, After Receiving $1.6 Billion In Orders