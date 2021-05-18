MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy has bought aggressively during the current bitcoin price dip, accumulating 229 BTC for $10 million.
Author:
Publish date:
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy has bought aggressively during the current bitcoin price dip, accumulating 229 BTC for $10 million.

MicroStrategy, the software intelligence firm turned Bitcoin standard bearer, has accumulated 229 bitcoin for a total price of $10 million, it announced today.

With the bitcoin price dipping by more than 22% over the last week, it appears the firm saw this as an opportunity to stack more bitcoin at a relatively low price. Its average purchase price for this latest round was about $43,663 per bitcoin, according to a tweet from CEO Michael Saylor. This gives the firm a total of about 92,079 bitcoin (more than 0.4% of all the BTC that will ever exist), purchased at an average price of $24,450 per bitcoin. At the time of this writing, the bitcoin price is at about $43,000.

Since August 2020, MicroStrategy has been steadily buying bitcoin at regular intervals and through various methods. It invested more than $1 billion to purchase more than 90,000 BTC in February. It has offered convertible senior notes to raise money to buy BTC. And it has offered to pay some members of its board of directors in bitcoin.

As a private entity leading the speculative attack on the dollar, MicroStrategy has seen its strategy pay off. It reported first quarter revenues of $122.9 million and its equity increased by more than 380% since adopting a bitcoin standard. And investors have remained excited about the strategy.

MicroStrategy currently leads all publicly-traded companies in bitcoin holdings by a wide margin, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. It has more than twice as many bitcoin as the next-largest HODLer, Tesla, which holds 43,200 BTC on its balance sheet.

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Offers $650 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy To Offer Another $600 Million Of Convertible Notes To Buy More Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

MicroStrategy Buys $1.026 Billion Of Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Culture

MicroStrategy Buys Massive 0.1 Percent Of Total Bitcoin Supply

Video Game VR
Business

Video Game Publisher Nexon Buys 1,717 Bitcoin For $100 Million

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Why Does MicroStrategy Continue To Feverishly Accumulate Bitcoin?

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Is Paying Its Board Of Directors In Bitcoin

Michael Saylor
Markets

At $1 Trillion BTC Market Cap, MicroStrategy Completes $1.05 Billion Raise

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Business

Latin American E-Commerce Giant MercadoLibre Bought $7.8 Million Of Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Markets

Bitcoin Titan MicroStrategy Reports Major Growth In First Quarter

Chinese regulators in Inner Mongolia have issued a notice calling for a stop to bitcoin mining operations in the region.
Markets

Why Investors Are So Excited About MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

The latest version of the Blockstream Green bitcoin wallet includes a Tor integration that can be leveraged to obfuscate a user’s IP address.
Business

Blockstream Buys $25 Million Of Bitcoin Mining Hardware From MicroBT

Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Business

Palantir Technologies Accepts Bitcoin Payments, Might Hold On Balance Sheet

Michael Saylor
Markets

Who Are The Investors Backing Michael Saylor’s Big Play Into Bitcoin?

NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Markets

As Corporations Build Bitcoin Treasuries, We All Win