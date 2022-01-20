Jack Dorsey, Saylor to Speak at Upcoming Free Bitcoin Conference

Jack Dorsey and Michael Saylor will speak at an upcoming Bitcoin conference catered to corporations.

Bitcoin for Corporations kickstarts in February to explore how BTC can benefit institutions.

The event will be part of a larger conference, World 2022, that will also feature conversations around data analytics.

Chief executive officer of financial services company Block, previously known as Square, Jack Dorsey will speak at the upcoming Bitcoin for Corporations conference alongside MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, the software intelligence firm announced in a Thursday press release.

MicroStrategy said the two Bitcoin bulls will kickstart the event with an in-depth conversation about the peer-to-peer monetary network on Tuesday, February 1, at noon Eastern Time. The session will be followed by a bitcoin treasury discussion with MicroStrategy’s president and CFO, Phong Le.

“We have gained a wealth of experience and expertise innovating our treasury strategy and evolving our corporate bitcoin acquisition strategy,” Saylor said, per the release. “And we’re pleased to be in a position to share our knowledge — via this curated event — for corporations looking to pursue similar strategies and bold initiatives.”

The upcoming event is the second edition of the annual conference that goes beyond bitcoin to also include talks in software analytics, MicroStrategy’s other main area of focus. World 2022 will encompass two events in one: Bitcoin for Corporations and Enterprise Analytics.

MicroStrategy said that while Bitcoin for Corporations “will explore the various benefits of incorporating Bitcoin into corporate initiatives,” the Enterprise Analytics event will introduce bold new ways to think about analytics and business intelligence, and showcase organizations who’ve used data as a strategic differentiator.”

World 2022 will be held virtually and, for the first time, access to all of the sections of the conference will be free. Interested participants can register on the event’s website.

“Attendees will leave more informed on the critical elements of forward-thinking analytics and bitcoin strategies, more knowledgeable of the tools and methodologies to get started, and more familiar with strategic vendors in the marketplace,” per the release.