Skip to main content
Jack Dorsey, Saylor to Speak at Upcoming Free Bitcoin Conference
News

Jack Dorsey, Saylor to Speak at Upcoming Free Bitcoin Conference

The two chief executives will kickstart the event with an in-depth conversation about Bitcoin.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The two chief executives will kickstart the event with an in-depth conversation about Bitcoin.

  • Jack Dorsey and Michael Saylor will speak at an upcoming Bitcoin conference catered to corporations.
  • Bitcoin for Corporations kickstarts in February to explore how BTC can benefit institutions.
  • The event will be part of a larger conference, World 2022, that will also feature conversations around data analytics.

Chief executive officer of financial services company Block, previously known as Square, Jack Dorsey will speak at the upcoming Bitcoin for Corporations conference alongside MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, the software intelligence firm announced in a Thursday press release.

MicroStrategy said the two Bitcoin bulls will kickstart the event with an in-depth conversation about the peer-to-peer monetary network on Tuesday, February 1, at noon Eastern Time. The session will be followed by a bitcoin treasury discussion with MicroStrategy’s president and CFO, Phong Le.

“We have gained a wealth of experience and expertise innovating our treasury strategy and evolving our corporate bitcoin acquisition strategy,” Saylor said, per the release. “And we’re pleased to be in a position to share our knowledge — via this curated event — for corporations looking to pursue similar strategies and bold initiatives.”

The upcoming event is the second edition of the annual conference that goes beyond bitcoin to also include talks in software analytics, MicroStrategy’s other main area of focus. World 2022 will encompass two events in one: Bitcoin for Corporations and Enterprise Analytics.

MicroStrategy said that while Bitcoin for Corporations “will explore the various benefits of incorporating Bitcoin into corporate initiatives,” the Enterprise Analytics event will introduce bold new ways to think about analytics and business intelligence, and showcase organizations who’ve used data as a strategic differentiator.”

World 2022 will be held virtually and, for the first time, access to all of the sections of the conference will be free. Interested participants can register on the event’s website.

“Attendees will leave more informed on the critical elements of forward-thinking analytics and bitcoin strategies, more knowledgeable of the tools and methodologies to get started, and more familiar with strategic vendors in the marketplace,” per the release.

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

Jan 13, 2022
News
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips.
Business

How Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Paving The Way For Bitcoin

20 hours ago
Feature
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

Jan 12, 2022
News
jack-dorseys-square-to-launch-a-bank-in-2021
Business

Jack Dorsey Is Now Focused On ‘Making Bitcoin More Than an Investment’

Dec 1, 2021
SMF-BM-thumbnail2 (1)
Business

Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Jan 14, 2022
News
E__FXA_VIAMlp-a.jfif
Business

Jack Dorsey's Square Joins Largest Bitcoin Investment In Africa

Sep 28, 2021
Bitcoin Optech was founded in 2018 to bridge the worlds of open-source development and companies.
Business

How Spiral, Jack Dorsey’s Rebranded Bitcoin Company, Is Accelerating Adoption

Jan 12, 2022
Feature
jack-dorseys-square-to-launch-a-bank-in-2021
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Spiral Announces The Lightning Dev Kit

Dec 6, 2021
An increasing number of bitcoin wallets are including exchange features. This article analyzes some of the most popular solutions and presents their pros and cons.
Business

Jack Dorsey And Square To Build Mainstream Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Jul 9, 2021
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Culture

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Discusses Censorship And How Bitcoin Can Bank The Unbanked

Jun 4, 2021
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Industry Events

Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Agree To Discuss Bitcoin At "B Word" Event

Jun 25, 2021
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC

Jan 10, 2022
Adoption - Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency
Culture

Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency

Mar 21, 2018
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor Owns $866M Worth of Bitcoin: Report

Dec 22, 2021
Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed the global adoption of Bitcoin at length with Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein.
Culture

Bitcoin is The Only Way Out: The Jack Dorsey Interview

Jun 7, 2021