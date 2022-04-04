Skip to main content
Intel Launches New Bitcoin Mining Chip, Blockscale
News

Intel Launches New Bitcoin Mining Chip, Blockscale

Intel’s new bitcoin mining chip, the Intel Blockscale ASIC, will ship in Q3 2022 to select customers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Intel’s new bitcoin mining chip, the Intel Blockscale ASIC, will ship in Q3 2022 to select customers.

  • Intel has announced details for its upcoming bitcoin mining chip, the Intel Blockscale ASIC, which will ship in Q3 2022.
  • Intel’s chip, focused on energy efficiency and sustainability, will operate with up to 26 J/TH of power efficiency.
  • The chipmaker will supply customers with only the ASIC ship itself, instead of shipping a fully-fledged mining system as currently common in the industry.

Intel today announced details for its new bitcoin mining chip, the Intel Blockscale ASIC, which seeks to increase energy efficiency of Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining through the company’s decades of research and development in related areas, as per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a major role in helping bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives in the years ahead,” said Jose Rios, general manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel.

Intel will provide its customers with only the ASIC chip itself, instead of delivering a complete ASIC mining system as is currently common in the industry.

Each Blockscale ASIC chip will deliver up to 580 gigahashes per second (GH/s) of hash rate with up to 26 joules per terahash (J/TH) of power efficiency and support up to 256 integrated circuits per chain, in addition to featuring on-chip temperature– and voltage–sensing capabilities.

Therefore, a mining system consisted of 256 Intel Blockscale ASIC chips would supposedly output roughly 148 TH/s and consume about 3,860 watts (W) of power. The flagship air-cooled mining system of the current global market leader, Bitmain, outputs 140 TH/s with an energy consumption of 3010 W, resulting in 21.5 J/TH of power efficiency.

The bitcoin mining industry suffers from insufficient ASIC supply due to the current global chip shortage. More than to compete head-to-head with current market leaders and seek to provide a more energy efficient offering, Intel will arguably add value to the industry in the short to medium term by increasing availability of miners. As constraints are reduced, long-term competition will then move towards performance and cost of ownership.

Intel’s shipments will also include a reference hardware design and software stack to jump-start customers’ system development. Argo Blockchain, Block, Inc., Hive Blockchain and GRIID Infrastructure are among the first mining companies to get their hands on Intel’s upcoming chip, which will begin shipping in Q3 2022. Intel said it will work with and supply prospective customers who share the company’s sustainability goals starting in 2023.

Intel made the headlines in January as it scheduled a presentation at ISSCC conference about an “ultra-low-voltage energy-efficient bitcoin mining ASIC.” The panel featured Intel’s past ASIC explorations, and in the same month the company shared that its new chip, the Blockscale ASIC, would ship this year.

Mining - Intel Releases Patent for New Cryptocurrency Mining Accelerator
Business

Intel Details Bitcoin Mining Chip ‘Bonanza Mine’

By NamciosFeb 21, 2022
News
Mining - Intel Releases Patent for New Cryptocurrency Mining Accelerator
Business

Intel To Join Bitcoin Mining ASIC Market With New Chip

By NamciosJan 18, 2022
News
The content lead for Slush Pool operator Braiins reflects on the future of its offerings on the ten-year anniversary of its first block.
Business

How Intel’s Entrance Can Change The Bitcoin Mining Landscape

By NamciosFeb 10, 2022
Feature
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

A Publicly-Listed Bitcoin Miner Shares Expectations For Intel’s New ASIC Chip

By Shawn AmickFeb 4, 2022
Feature
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Apparently, Intel Is Getting Into The Bitcoin ASIC Game

By Marty BentJan 20, 2022
Marty's Bent
Mining - Innosilicon’s Impending ASIC Miner Could Challenge Bitmain’s Dominance
Business

Intel Closes Sale For Its Upcoming Bitcoin Mining Chip

By NamciosJan 19, 2022
News
Mining - Intel Releases Patent for New Cryptocurrency Mining Accelerator
Business

Intel Releases Patent for New Cryptocurrency Mining Accelerator

By Nick MarinoffMar 30, 2018
Bitcoin mining at home is a good usage of energy and electricity because you get bitcoin from it.
Business

Compass Mining Launches 'At-Home' Bitcoin Mining Service

By NamciosSep 21, 2021
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Business

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Hiring To Develop Next-Gen Bitcoin Mining ASIC
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Building A Bitcoin Mining System

By NamciosJan 13, 2022
News
Payments - Freelancers on Traditional Platforms Can Now Invoice in Bitcoin Via Bitwage
Business

Bitcoin Payroll Provider Bitwage Launches New Platform

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
Mining - Samsung Is Building ASIC Chips for Halong Mining
Business

Samsung Is Building ASIC Chips for Halong Mining

By Nick MarinoffApr 12, 2018
Mining - Slush Pool Operator Braiins Set to Rollout Upgrades
Business

Bitcoin Mining Pool Braiins Launches Ukrainian Hashrate Donation

By Shawn AmickMar 1, 2022
News
Congress is set to take a deeper dive into crypto regulation during a crypto and blockchain technology hearing on July 30, 2019.
Industry Events

Congress Shares Witness List For Upcoming Bitcoin Mining Hearing

By NamciosJan 19, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Reaches 2 EH/s Hashrate

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News