September 27, 2021
Bitcoin Exchange Huobi To Retire Existing Mainland China Users
Publish date:

Bitcoin Exchange Huobi To Retire Existing Mainland China Users

The company said that its platform would not be serving any user from China by the end of the year.
Author:
The company said that its platform would not be serving any user from China by the end of the year.
  • Huobi said in a statement that it is not accepting registration of new accounts for Mainland China users.
  • Existing accounts from users in that region will be gradually phased out by December 31, 2021.
  • Huobi said it would “ensure the safety of users’ assets,” but it hasn’t detailed its plans for acting on that promise.
  • The move comes after China instituted a renewed ban on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies last week.

Bitcoin exchange Huobi will gradually retire existing users in Mainland China and has already ceased account registration for people interested in the firm’s services who live in that region, the company said in a statement on September 26.

Huobi said it no longer opens accounts for users in Mainland China, effective September 24, 2021. The company shared on its website that the move is an effort “to comply with local laws and regulations.”

However, existing user accounts in the region will be gradually retired by December 31, 2021, Huobi said. Per the statement, the bitcoin exchange will “inform users on the specific arrangements and details through official announcements, emails, text messages,” or other mediums.

The announcement comes after news surfaced last week that China was acting on a renewed ban on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, a move the communist-led country has been trying to enforce since 2013, to no avail.

As regulated, centralized bitcoin exchanges are forced out of China, users are set to seek alternatives. Since an actual ban on Bitcoin is impossible to enforce, the move will likely strengthen alternative markets given the currency’s peer-to-peer (P2P) nature.

Earlier this year, the Nigerian government placed similar restrictions in the country where it banned regulated institutions from dealing with bitcoin. The result, however, was a steep increase in P2P trading volume in the country, which has been climbing ever since.

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

China's Latest Bitcoin Crackdown Sees Exchanges Censored, Miners Go Offline

Jun 9, 2021
China - Huobi Group Sets Up Communist Party Committee in Beijing
Culture

Huobi Group Sets Up Communist Party Committee in Beijing

Nov 19, 2018
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

BIT Raises $50 Million To Help Bitcoin Mining Expansion Out Of China

Jul 13, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Jun 22, 2021
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Report: China Bans Financial Institutions From Offering Bitcoin Services

May 18, 2021
An importer of cryptocurrency mining gear is reportedly under investigation for dodging $1.2 million in Russian customs fees.
Business

China's Yunnan Province To Inspect Bitcoin Mining Operations As Rumors Of Ban Swirl

Jun 14, 2021
Regulation - China Blocks Access to Over 120 Offshore Digital Currency Exchanges
Business

China Blocks Access to Over 120 Offshore Digital Currency Exchanges

Aug 23, 2018
Op-ed - Tsinghua University and Bitcoin Company Huobi Launch Digital Assets Research Initiative
Business

Tsinghua University and Bitcoin Company Huobi Launch Digital Assets Research Initiative

May 1, 2015
Startups - Crypto Exchange Huobi Quietly Opens Office in Brazil and Starts Hiring
Business

Crypto Exchange Huobi Quietly Opens Office in Brazil and Starts Hiring

May 31, 2018
Regulation - Huobi Resumes Operations in Japan as a Fully Regulated Exchange
Business

Huobi Resumes Operations in Japan as a Fully Regulated Exchange

Jan 18, 2019
Startups - Blockchain Asset Company Huobi Group Announces Expansion to Canada
Business

Blockchain Asset Company Huobi Group Announces Expansion to Canada

May 4, 2018
Adoption & community - HUOBI Group Sets up Shop in Africa
Markets

HUOBI Group Sets up Shop in Africa, Middle East and South Asia

Oct 25, 2018
Privacy & security - Binance Hacked for $40M
Business

Binance Implements Mandatory Identity Verification For All Users

Aug 20, 2021
The Hangzhou Internet Court ruled that bitcoin is considered legal property under the law in China.
Business

People’s Bank Of China Intensifies Bitcoin Ban With Financial Institution Meeting

Jun 21, 2021
Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

May 21, 2021