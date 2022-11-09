Skip to main content
Bitcoin Baseball Team Perth Heat Fans Can Now ‘Boost’ Players With Bitcoin
News

Bitcoin Baseball Team Perth Heat Fans Can Now ‘Boost’ Players With Bitcoin

Perth Heat players can now get bitcoin ‘boosts’ through a new Lightning-powered fan engagement feature launched in partnership with IBEX.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Perth Heat players can now get bitcoin ‘boosts’ through a new Lightning-powered fan engagement feature launched in partnership with IBEX.

  • Perth Heat now lets fans send micropayments to players with bitcoin through Lightning.
  • The team last year became the first sports club to operate on a Bitcoin Standard.
  • The new feature was worked on in collaboration with IBEX.

Bitcoin baseball team Perth Heat has launched a new Bitcoin-powered fan engagement feature.

Named “#sats4stats,” the feature lets fans and spectators send BTC to players in real time through Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, the peer-to-peer currency’s overlay protocol for cheap and fast payments. The feature was developed in collaboration with IBEX, the team’s official Bitcoin Lightning processor, and will be available starting on Perth Heat’s next game on November 11, 2022.

“Player/Fan interaction will have the potential to become a substantial source of player’s income and will no longer be solely dependent on organizations to supply their salary,” Perth Heat said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“Each player will have a Lightning QR code linked to their profile for instant boost from any lightning wallet in the world. #Sats4stats will allow fans to send sats directly as the action unfolds at the ballpark or via live broadcast feed. Fans will be able to send messages to their favorite players and retweet their ‘boosts’,” per the statement.

Australian baseball team Perth Heat last year became the first sports team worldwide to begin operating on a Bitcoin Standard. Since then, the club has already begun paying players and staff in bitcoin and recently activated all concession stands with the ability to pay in bitcoin.

“Unlocking global fandom using the newest, fastest, safest payments technology in history is something to get excited about,” said Ry Sterling, VP of North America at IBEX, in a statement. “Never before has this been possible and we are just scratching the surface of activations and experiences for fan engagement.”

Bitcoin Lightning Network has dual channels and competing implementations of two or more top photo.
Business

Baseball Club Perth Heat To Enhance Fan Experience With Lightning Network

By Namcios
News
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted top photo.
Business

Perth Heat Baseball Adopts A Bitcoin Standard

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
heat-tickets
Business

Australian Baseball Club Embarks On A Bitcoin Standard, Integrates Lightning

By Namcios
Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard top photo.
Business

How 2021 Became The Year Of Baseball’s First Bitcoin Team

By Steven Nelkovski
THE BOLT CARD - BITCOIN MAG
Business

Salvadoran Bitcoin Users Can Now ‘Tap to Pay’ With CoinCorner’s Bolt Card

By Namcios
News
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users top photo.
Business

47 Million Cash App Users Can Now Send And Receive Bitcoin Lightning Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Business

IBEX Onboards 85 Merchants In Miami To The Bitcoin Lightning Network

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Business

Over 400 Australian Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin As Payment

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin and lightning on your phone is the ultimate mobile quick android and iPhone way to use the network top photo.
Technical

Galoy Brings U.S. Dollars To Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By Namcios
News
Bills preload image BTC
Business

Bitrefill Now Lets You Pay Your Bills, Taxes With Bitcoin

By Namcios
News
Sports and bitcoin are a common intersection, especially American football top photo.
Business

NFL Team Houston Texans Now Accepts Bitcoin For Single Game Suites

By Shawn Amick
News
The digital U.S. Dollar is a CBDC totalitarian nightmare and tech money that can only limit liberty top photo.
Technical

Developers Can Now Issue Assets Like Stablecoins On Bitcoin

By Namcios
News
Review - Kraken: An Overview of One of Europe's Top Bitcoin Exchanges
Business

Customers Can Now Verify Kraken’s Bitcoin Reserves

By Namcios
News
Nubank Office
Business

Nubank Now Allows 53 Million Brazilians To Buy Bitcoin

By Namcios
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Luxury Swiss Watchmaker Breitling Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Namcios
News