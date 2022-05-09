Skip to main content
Home Sold For Bitcoin In Louisville, KY For The First Time
News

Home Sold For Bitcoin In Louisville, KY For The First Time

A home was purchased for $65,000 in bitcoin making local history as the first real estate transaction with the peer-to-peer currency in Louisville, Kentucky.

Wikimedia Commons

A home was purchased for $65,000 in bitcoin making local history as the first real estate transaction with the peer-to-peer currency in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • The first real-estate transaction using bitcoin in Louisville, Kentucky was recently completed.
  • The purchase took about eight seconds and cost $0.70 in transaction fees.
  • The owner and president of Millennial Title Company believes bitcoin will be used in real estate transactions more often in the near future.

Louisville, Kentucky made local history with its first real estate purchase made in bitcoin which only took about eight seconds, according to a report from The Courier Journal.

"I told the buyer I didn't know if [using Bitcoin to buy the home] was possible," Ashley Brown, a real estate agent with Louisville-based Homepage Realty, told The Courier Journal. "...I wasn't sure if it was legal."

The seller of the property was reportedly looking to invest profits from the sale into bitcoin by liquidating multiple properties. The buyer had taken an interest in Bitcoin some years prior and suggested he could make the purchase using BTC. Up until that moment in February, there was no record of a bitcoin purchase for real estate in the area, according to local officials spoken to by The Courier Journal.

The property was sold for $65,000, according to Brown. After commission, title fees and the recording fees being paid in dollars, the final purchasing price was “ roughly 1 Bitcoin” according to the report, which was worth approximately $33,000 at press time.

"I'm happy that I can help try and bring this technology to the future," the buyer told The Courier Journal. "There's so many uses for [Bitcoin], and I think we're at the very, very early stages of it. It'll be interesting to see where it goes."

Brown asked for assistance from Chip Ridge, president and owner of Millennial Title Company which navigates real estate settlement services who advised him throughout the process.

Ridge noted that normal paperwork and processes were completed, but ultimately, the actual purchase of the home was a direct transfer from one Bitcoin wallet to another. The Courier Journal reports the transaction took about eight seconds to complete, and instead of paying a wire fee of $25-$30, the fee was only $0.70.

"I think in two to three years, [using Bitcoin in home purchases] will be more commonplace," Ridge said.

Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Apartment Bought In Mexico For 5.78 Bitcoin

By NamciosJan 13, 2022
News
Gucci launches pilot to accept Bitcoin payments
Business

Gucci To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto In Select U.S. Stores

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
Morgan Stanley is a legacy financial institution that will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Business

Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin Is Close To Being A Currency: Report

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
“At the very least, the IRS should heed Portugal’s prudent policy and treat cryptocurrency transactions like typical currency transfers.”
Business

House Sold In Portugal For 3 Bitcoin In Country’s First-Ever Direct Transaction

By NamciosMay 6, 2022
News
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area.
Culture

Ukrainians Embrace Bitcoin For Daily Purchases: Report

By Shawn AmickMar 8, 2022
News
Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
FKtgSwPXwAAl9sj
Business

La Haus Sells First House In Colombia For Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 4, 2022
News
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Tauros, IBEX Mercado Partner For Mexico’s First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin Exchange

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News
Goldman Sachs is a legacy financial institution and investment bank that does offer some bitcoin products
Business

Goldman Sachs Partners With Galaxy Digital For First Bitcoin Options Trade

By Shawn AmickMar 21, 2022
News
Football Sports
Business

Tennessee Titans Become First NFL Team To Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 6, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
Elon Musk Tesla
Business

Bitcoin Is ‘A Liquid Alternative To Cash’ Says Elon Musk’s Tesla

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News