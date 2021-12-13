Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
German Savings Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report
Publish date:

German Savings Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading: Report

The Sparkassen are centuries-old regional institutions with about 370 branches and 50 million customers.
Author:

The Sparkassen are centuries-old regional institutions with about 370 branches and 50 million customers.

  • The market leaders among German financial institutions are reportedly working on a bitcoin trading feature, which could launch in 2022.
  • The Sparkassen are centuries-old regional institutions with about 370 branches and 50 million customers.
  • The offering would cut down intermediaries and enable Sparkasse customers to trade BTC from their checking accounts.

Sparkasse, a German savings bank, is working to implement a bitcoin trading offering for its 50 million customers, according to a report by Finance Forward. The old municipal institution is reportedly preparing a service with which clients could start buying and selling BTC as early as next year.

The report said the previously secret project is located at the center of the DSV Group, the Deutsche Sparkassenverlag, whose subsidiaries and associated companies are closely involved with the savings bank organization Sparkasse. A dedicated team at the S-Payment division, where payment solutions for private and corporate customers of the savings banks are developed and marketed, is working on the project.

The Sparkassen are centuries-old regional institutions run by local supervisory boards composed of city council representatives and management boards consisting of banking professionals. Savings banks only provide services to their region and focus on loan activities and regional development.

According to a local news outlet Stern report, the savings banks are the market leaders among German financial institutions. Their entrance into the Bitcoin market would enable a broader target group to trade BTC as other large banks have not ventured into the nascent sector.

Sparkasse committees will reportedly vote on the project at the beginning of 2022. If approved, the first version of the bitcoin trading offering could be launched later that year. However, given the regional principle of the savings bank, each of the 370 branches will independently decide whether or not to introduce the new feature.

The offering would cut down middlemen like bitcoin exchanges and not require additional verification procedures or intermediary transactions. Sparkasse customers would reportedly be able to access bitcoin trading directly from their checking accounts.

Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Business

Colombia’s Biggest Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading

Dec 6, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity To Offer Bitcoin-Backed Loans Through Nexo

Dec 7, 2021
Adoption - Goldman Sachs Plans to Trade Bitcoin Futures Contracts
Business

Report: Goldman Sachs And Other Wall Street Banks Are Exploring Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Dec 2, 2021
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

Jul 6, 2021
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Business

Investing Platform Public Holdings Launches Bitcoin Trading

Oct 7, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Jun 25, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Business

Major Australian Broker SelfWealth To Bring Bitcoin Trading To 95,000 Investors

Jul 12, 2021
7e414dc9f2ad2f2d5040c94b7ee3c854.jfif
Business

Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App

Nov 2, 2021
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Report: China Bans Financial Institutions From Offering Bitcoin Services

May 18, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

Jun 30, 2021
Iran’s local cryptocurrency community welcomes the legitimization of mining as an industry but feels that miners aren’t being treated fairly.
Business

Iran Reportedly Bans Trading Of Bitcoin Mined Abroad

May 7, 2021
Regulation - Bitcoin Traders Report Some Bank Accounts Still Being Terminated
Business

Bitcoin Traders Report Some Bank Accounts Still Being Terminated

Mar 17, 2017
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

May 5, 2021
South Korea Loses $2 Billion to Cryptocurrency Crime
Business

It’s Time For South Korea To Embrace Bitcoin, Says KRX Chairman

Dec 2, 2021
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value.
Markets

Africa Now Has The Largest Volume Of Bitcoin Peer-To-Peer Trading Worldwide

Aug 24, 2021