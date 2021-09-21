September 21, 2021
Bitcoin Mining Giant Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431 Million

Bitcoin Mining Giant Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431 Million

The round led by investment firm Paradigm will fund the expansion of Genesis' bitcoin mining operations in the U.S. and Nordics.
Author:
Publish date:
The round led by investment firm Paradigm will fund the expansion of Genesis' bitcoin mining operations in the U.S. and Nordics.

Bitcoin miner active since 2013 Genesis Digital Assets announced today the raise of $431 million to fund the company's expansion plans. The round, led by investment firm Paradigm, comes less than two months after the miner's previous funding round of $125 million.

Former investors also joined the funding round, including NYDIG, Stoneridge, FTX, Ribbit, Electric Capital, Skybridge, and Kingsway Capital, the $2 billion U.K.-based private equity fund that solo-led the previous round in total. Paradigm's co-founder and managing partner Matt Huang, who joined the Genesis board of directors, commented on the announcement.

"Over nearly a decade, GDA's team have built what we regard as the most impressive bitcoin mining operation in the world," said Huang. "They have everything it takes to continue to scale their operations and make bitcoin mining even more efficient, and we're thrilled to support their mission."

The newest funding round, one of the largest sums announced by bitcoin mining companies, will empower Genesis to fulfill its many expansion plans. The company said it expects to increase its hashrate capacity significantly over the next 12 months.

The bitcoin miner's current data center capacity of around 170 megawatts translates into a total hashrate capacity of 3.3 exahashes per second (EH/s), which the company said it plans to increase to nearly 11.9 EH/s in the next year. And the recent abundant investments might enable Genesis to achieve its wild expansion plans.

"As we work towards our goal of bringing 1.4 gigawatts online by 2023, the capital raised from this round will be used to expand our bitcoin mining operations in locations where clean energy is easily accessible," Genesis CEO and co-founder Marco Streng said. "We're excited to have strategic investors on board and look forward to executing on our mission together."

According to the release, Genesis Digital Assets has been a bitcoin mining company since 2013, having built over 20 industrial-scale bitcoin mining farms and mined over $1 billion in bitcoin. In April, Genesis purchased $93 million worth of Canaan ASICS and followed that up with another purchase in June for 10,000 bitcoin mining rigs from the same manufacturer.

Startups - Chainalysis Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding From Accel Ventures
Markets

Genesis Digital Assets Raises $125 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Genesis Digital Assets Buys 10,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockware Mining Raises $25 Million, Seeks To Triple Hash Rate

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

IMG_6326
Business

Genesis Digital Assets To Buy Up To 200,000 Bitcoin Miners In Largest Mining Sale Ever

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

BIT Raises $50 Million To Help Bitcoin Mining Expansion Out Of China

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million, Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Texas Mining Farm

If the bitcoin price drops further, mining may become largely unprofitable. But the Bitcoin hash rate continues to trend upward.
Business

Gryphon Raises $14 Million For Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Operation

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm HIVE Blockchain Approved For Nasdaq Listing

Mining - Genesis Mining Files With SEC for Bitcoin Mining Fund
Business

Genesis Mining Files With SEC for Bitcoin Mining Fund

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Hut 8 Buys 11,090 New Bitcoin Mining Rigs For $44 Million

Bitcoin mining at home is a good usage of energy and electricity because you get bitcoin from it.
Business

Compass Mining Launches 'At-Home' Bitcoin Mining Service