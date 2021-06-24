Gemini Trust Buys $4 Million In Carbon Credits To Offset Bitcoin Holdings

Gemini Trust Buys $4 Million In Carbon Credits To Offset Bitcoin Holdings

Bitcoin exchange Gemini Trust purchased $4 million in carbon credits to offset its BTC holdings and broaden appeal to investors.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin exchange Gemini Trust purchased $4 million in carbon credits to offset its BTC holdings and broaden appeal to investors.

Bitcoin exchange Gemini Trust, run by the Winklevoss brothers Cameron and Tyler, has purchased around $4 million in carbon credits to help offset the alleged carbon emissions footprint of its bitcoin held in custody, reported Bloomberg.

“We want to build a better world” with Bitcoin, Tyler Winklevoss told Bloomberg. “It’s also important to be sustainable as we navigate into that vision.”

Gemini purchased the carbon credits indirectly through a donation to Climate Vault. This Delaware-based, nonprofit, nonstock corporation seeks to facilitate organizations to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by leveraging existing offset markets.

The nonprofit, which directly purchased the permits, said the Winklevoss donation would prevent over 341,000 metric tons of carbon from entering the atmosphere. Gemini claimed that these offsets cover all of the bitcoin held by the trust, which amounts to an average daily balance of 250,843 BTC so far this year — around $8.3 billion at the time of writing.

According to Bloomberg, Gemini currently serves as the custodian for nine exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and two closed-ended, publicly-traded funds in North America. But with this recent purchase, part of the Gemini Green initiative, the company seeks to appeal the bitcoin investment case to more institutional investors. Corporations worldwide, especially investment funds, have lately received intense environmental, social and governance (ESG) pressure from the public.

“We are just playing our part to address the ESG conversation and component of Bitcoin that a lot of people have heard about, and they can come to Gemini and use Gemini Green custody, and they can fulfill their ESG mandates,” Winklevoss told Bloomberg.

ESG disclosure by investment funds and related entities has become increasingly demanded. As a result, investors now seek to add more ESG-compliant businesses into their portfolios and better appeal to subsequent retail investors who are increasingly concerned about the environment. But the ESG narrative hasn’t escaped criticism. The broad array of fields encompassed by its acronym gets dizzyingly translated into investment ideas, showing that it lacks clarity.

Nonetheless, the Winklevoss purchase of carbon credits might not only spur additional interest by institutional investors, which is one of the important drivers of adoption, but could also bring a tangible contribution to the planet, as tons of carbon are stopped from entering the atmosphere.

Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Technical

Gemini To Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Bitcoin charity BitGive
Business

Bitcoin Water Trust, With Unique HODL Charity Model, Quickly Raises $1.3 Million In BTC

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

One River Files To Offer Carbon Neutral Bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys 13,005 Bitcoin For $489 Million, Now Holds Over 105,000 BTC

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

Argo Blockchain Buys Hydro Data Centers To Realize Green Bitcoin Mining Vision

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Commits To Being Carbon Neutral By 2021

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Ninepoint To Fully Offset Carbon Footprint Of Its Bitcoin ETF

Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Markets

Gemini Launches Interest-Earning Program For Bitcoin

Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

Venmo Customers Can Now Buy, Sell And Hold Bitcoin In App

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

Technical - DCG’s Bitcoin Scaling Proposal and What it Needs to Succeed
Business

Digital Currency Group To Invest $250 Million In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Adoption - In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF
Business

In the Race for a Bitcoin ETF, Wall Street Has Plenty of Hurdles to Clear

Op-ed - Winklevoss Twins File Trust Application with NYDFS for Gemini Bitcoin Exchange
Business

Winklevoss Twins File Trust Application with NYDFS for Gemini Bitcoin Exchange

Investing - Gemini and Paxos Both Launch Stablecoins on Ethereum Blockchain
Markets

Gemini and Paxos Both Launch Stablecoins on Ethereum Blockchain