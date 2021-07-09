Former NYSE President Helping Bitcoin Exchange Bullish Go Public

Former NYSE President Helping Bitcoin Exchange Bullish Go Public

Bullish plans to go public in a reverse merger backed by former New York Stock Exchange president, Tom Farley.
Author:
Publish date:
Bullish plans to go public in a reverse merger backed by former New York Stock Exchange president, Tom Farley.

The former New York Stock Exchange president, Tom Farley’s, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation announced a deal today to bring the Bitcoin exchange Bullish public, according to CNBC.

Tom Farley will be the CEO of the exchange when this is complete and the deal is expected to close by end of year. Farley was the president of NYSE for four years from 2014 2018.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation will be giving Bullish around $600 million in proceeds and they’ll receive an additional $300 million through a private investment in public equity (PIPE). The world's largest asset manager Blackrock along with Galaxy Digital are two of the firms participating in this PIPE.

In an interview with Squawk Box this morning, Farley bullishly said “This is a big idea whose time has come,” which is a play off the famous and iconic Victor Hugo quote of “No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.” Bitcoin is the biggest and most important idea going on in the world at the moment, and they aim to capture some of its success.

He also mentioned that one day one when everything is all said and done, the company will have around a $9 billion dollar balance sheet. The exchange aims to provide customers with “deep, predictable liquidity with technology that enables retail and institutional investors to generate yield from their digital assets,” per their press release.

The Bitcoin space is heating up and more and more are realizing the potential of bitcoin, how they can provide value to users, and also how they can profit from all of this. Farley then went on to add: “Digital assets are here to stay. The smartest engineering talent is going into digital assets; digital assets are solving very important problems...you’re going to see more and more interesting use cases, more and more dollars go into the space.”

Mining - Bitmain Announces Antminer s17 Date: Can It Turn the Company’s Fortunes Around?
Business

Cipher Mining To Go Public

Blockchain - New Exchange-Traded Product SolidX Bitcoin Trust to Launch on NYSE Arca
Business

New Exchange-Traded Product SolidX Bitcoin Trust to Launch on NYSE Arca

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Business

Norwegian Billionaire's Shareholder Letter Is The Year’s Most Bullish Bitcoin Article

Regulation - SEC to Review NYSE Arca Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Proposal
Business

SEC to Review NYSE Arca Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Proposal

Investing - NYT Report: Parent Company to NYSE Is Planning a Bitcoin Exchange
Markets

NYT Report: Parent Company to NYSE Is Planning a Bitcoin Exchange

President Donald Trump broke his silence on Bitcoin via Twitter and nothing happened. Except for some priceless community reactions.
Business

Former U.S. President Donald Trump Says He Doesn't Like Bitcoin Because It Competes With Dollar

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Markets

In Going Public, Coinbase Will Bring Bitcoin Exchanges To The Big Leagues

After its head of research expressed optimism, the Bitwise bitcoin ETF proposal has been rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Markets

Coinbase Announces Intention To Go Public With Direct Listing

A judge has determined that Coinbase will have to answer to a lawsuit over its listing of bitcoin cash in court.
Markets

Coinbase Files S-1 Registration Ahead Of Going Public

Meet The Taco Plebs Cover
Culture

Interview: Bullish On Bitcoin Zoomers With Atlas HODL

When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Culture

Five Reasons Bitcoin’s Number Go Up Technology Works

Review - Week in Review for February 23
Reviews

Bitcoin Magazine’s Week in Review: Expanding Exchanges and Investors

Reddit Roundup - June 2020
Business

Bitcoin Reddit Roundup October 2020

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Business

Former U.S. Chamber Of Commerce VP Joins Square To Lead Bitcoin Policy

Crypto Mining
Business

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation To Go Public Through Merger With Support.com