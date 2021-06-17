FastBitcoins Expanding Bitcoin Buying Services To Australia

FastBitcoins Expanding Bitcoin Buying Services To Australia

Bitcoin investment platform FastBitcoins has announced an expansion to Australia to meet growing demand for BTC investment there.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin investment platform FastBitcoins has announced an expansion to Australia to meet growing demand for BTC investment there.

FastBitcoins, a platform that lets people invest in BTC online or in-person through prepaid vouchers, has announced that it will expand its platform to Australia and let customers there purchase bitcoin directly through their bank accounts.

An announcement shared with Bitcoin Magazine explained that the move was motivated by a growing interest in bitcoin among Australians and that it was enabled through a partnership with POLi, a local online debit payment platform.

“With awareness of the world’s most popular digital currency at 88% in the region [according to the Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index], FastBitcoins has built a service that capitalizes on consumers’ interest in Bitcoin, helping those who want to buy bitcoin as an investment but find existing buying methods such as exchanges, difficult to understand and use,” according to the announcement. “Users in the region can now log into their FastBitcoins account and select the option to buy their desired amount of bitcoin via bank transfer, where they are then safely and securely directed to their banking provider with POLi to authenticate and complete a bank transfer for payment.”

By enabling faster and easier bitcoin investment for Australians, FastBitcoins may help the region adopt BTC at a faster rate.

In 2019, the platform became one of the first to integrate Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Then, last year, it integrated a dollar-cost averaging feature that could help users slowly and steadily accumulate BTC holdings. Earlier this year, FastBitcoins started offering users financial rewards for leveraging the Lightning Network, which saves on-chain transaction fees.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

Fold Opens Access To Sats-Back Debit Card, Announces $13 Million Series A

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Following $500 Million Sale To Buy Bitcoin, MicroStrategy Exploring A $1 Billion One

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Coincards Expands to Allow Americans to Buy Gift Cards With Bitcoin
Business

Coincards Expands to Allow Americans to Buy Gift Cards With Bitcoin

Privacy & security - PayPal Wins Patent for Ransomware Detection Solution
Business

PayPal To Add Support For Third-Party Bitcoin Wallet Transfers

Op-ed - The Bitcoin Association of Australia
Culture

The Bitcoin Association of Australia

Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy Buys Dip, Accumulates 229 More BTC For $10 Million

Startups - FastBitcoins.com Enables Cash-for-Bitcoin Exchange Via the Lightning Network
Business

FastBitcoins.com Enables Cash-for-Bitcoin Exchange Via the Lightning Network

The leading cryptocurrency exchange’s new platform will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using the Singapore dollar.
Markets

Binance to Expand Services to Singapore

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

WeWork To Accept And Transact With Bitcoin

Video Game VR
Business

Video Game Publisher Nexon Buys 1,717 Bitcoin For $100 Million

Op-ed - Reserve Bank of Australia Favors Hands-off Approach for Bitcoin Regulation
Business

Reserve Bank of Australia Favors Hands-off Approach for Bitcoin Regulation

Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

El Salvador To Declare Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Unchained Capital has launched its Caravan bitcoin wallet, an open-source solution that might bring multisig security to the masses.
Business

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital