Skip to main content
Where ESG Falls Short, Bitcoin Is Socially Responsible Money
Opinion

Where ESG Falls Short, Bitcoin Is Socially Responsible Money

Companies’ environmental, social and governance scores are based almost exclusively on subjective values masquerading as objective measures.

Companies’ environmental, social and governance scores are based almost exclusively on subjective values masquerading as objective measures.

This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps.

This is the follow-up article to “Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not.”

Part Two

Doing a cursory overview of the Top 100 environmental, social and governance (ESG) Companies for 2022, you start to get the feeling that things might not really add up.

“These are the 100 top-performing companies across all industries for 2022, evaluated across a wide range of metrics, including efforts to combat climate change; diversity, equity and inclusion; worker wellness and local job creation; and customer privacy.”

Coming in at No. 1 is Alphabet, the parent company of Google, infamous in Bitcoin circles for their politically biased censorship regime. Not to mention all of the privacy issues when it comes to data tracking and ad targeting. It seems to leave a lot to be desired for socially acceptable behavior, and yet, they’re ranked No. 1.

PepsiCo Inc. comes in at No. 12. While diabetes is the direct cause of death only 4% of the time, it is listed as a contributing factor in deaths as often as 11.5%, putting it in third place — behind heart disease and cancer in the list of America’s greatest killers. I guess pushing liquified sugar is considered a socially responsible business practice when compared with something like cigarettes?

In terms of banks, Bank of America Corp. comes in at No. 5, Citigroup Inc. at No. 15 and Wells Fargo & Co. at a hilarious No. 25 considering the Wells Fargo Fake Account Scandal that they got slapped for just a few years ago. The most ironic part is how any of these companies made the list at all. U.S.-based banks alone have racked up a stunning $200 billion worth of fines over the past 20 years. All can be forgiven if you say the right things, I guess.

At the crux of the matter is that scores are based almost exclusively on subjective values masquerading as objective measures. The Impact Investor seems to put a lot of emphasis on not investing in fossil fuel companies, thereby pushing up their cost of capital and ultimately increasing prices for those who can least afford them.

Policies have impact; there are consequences for decisions made. Europe is seeing a growing crisis due to energy inflation. Maybe it had to do with shutting down nuclear plants in the name of ESG? I don’t know about you, but this doesn’t feel very “equitable and inclusive.”

Bitcoin is a permissionless, peer-to-peer value transfer network with increasing functionality on its growing stack of application layers. It has a native asset, undilutable by nation-states and resistant to seizure and censorship.

It banks the unbanked and it banks the debanked, protecting them from the ravages of global hyperinflation — a phenomenon that those in the developing world know far too well.

Bitcoin has no agenda, no values to force upon its user base as a means to appease the capital allocation gods from the likes of BlackRock. Bitcoin just is. Bitcoin just does. Without judgment, without discrimination, without redlining, without opening fake accounts on your behalf, without paying billions of dollars in fines every year, without giving you diabetes or censoring your search results.

Bitcoin is rules without rulers — where everyone is treated equally, because there’s no way to do anything but. Bitcoin is socially responsible money.

This is a guest post by Mickey Koss. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Asics are a green and environmentally friendly way to mine bitcoin, as all bitcoin mining is top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin is actually a very green environmental and sustainable usage of energy top photo.
Business

The Questionable Ethics Of Bitcoin ESG Junk Science

By Level39
Opinion
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green top photo.
Business

LFG = Landfill Gas: Bitcoin Mining Can Turn Gas From Garbage Into Money

By Daniel Batten
Opinion
Environment, green, energy consumption, carbon, renewable
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Most ESG-Friendly Investment In My Clients’ Portfolios

By Andy Edstrom
Opinion
ESG seems like a positive way to protect the environment on a surface level, but a deeper examination reveals a more sinister path to totalitarianism.
Culture

Environmental, Social And Governance Is A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

By Macro Jack
Opinion
Asics are a green and environmentally friendly way to mine bitcoin, as all bitcoin mining is top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin And Biases — Bitcoin As ESG Money

By Heidi Porter
By using methane produced from landfills and the oil field that would otherwise be flared, bitcoin mining can help reduce 0.15°C of global warming top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Can Prevent Climate Change

By Daniel Batten
Opinion
Iran BTC energy
Business

Is ESG, Bitcoin Energy Criticism, Fascist?

By Marty Bent
Credit cards, issued by Visa, Mastercard and others, may quickly be eroded by the growth of Bitcoin top photo.
Culture

Don't Fall For The Social Credit Scoring System Trojan Horse

By Marty Bent
As a project in Northern Sweden shows, Bitcoin’s reliance on energy consumption could bring a more sustainable future.
Business

Bitcoin ‘Energy Per Transaction’ Is A Misleading Metric

By Level39
Feature
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Bitcoin’s Energy Use is a Feature Not a Bug

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin is actually a very green environmental and sustainable usage of energy top photo.
Culture

How Bitcoin Will Help Solve the Climate Crisis

By Siby Suriyan
Opinion
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is A New Paradigm Of Stakeholder Capitalism

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
On Memorial Day, we remember fallen soldiers and their sacrifice made toward protecting freedom. Like Bitcoin, freedom requires proof of work top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Freedom’s First Line Of Defense

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Payments - Paxful CEO Ray Youssef Shows How Bitcoin Can Be Used for Social Good
Technical

Paxful CEO Ray Youssef Shows How Bitcoin Can Be Used for Social Good

By Nick Marinoff