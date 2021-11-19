Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Dr Pepper, Mark Cuban To Grant $23,000 In Bitcoin To College Student
Publish date:

Dr Pepper, Mark Cuban To Grant $23,000 In Bitcoin To College Student

The initiative, Bitcoin Toss, will feature two competing students for a chance to win tuition support in bitcoin.
Author:

The initiative, Bitcoin Toss, will feature two competing students for a chance to win tuition support in bitcoin.

  • Mark Cuban and Dr Pepper will grant $23,000 to a college student on Saturday.
  • Two students will compete in a live coin toss, which Cuban will join live.
  • The Bitcoin Toss is a new addition to the Dr Pepper's Tuition Giveaway Program of this year.

Billionaire Mark Cuban will join Dr Pepper's Tuition Giveaway Program to surprise two student applicants with the chance to win $23,000 in bitcoin, according to a press release. The "Bitcoin Toss" contest will be part of Dr Pepper's 13th annual Tuition Giveaway Program.

"As an advocate for empowering students to succeed, I'm excited to partner with Dr Pepper to host the 'Bitcoin Toss' during the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program," said Cuban. "This year's competition is sure to thrill, so let the games begin!"

Cuban will join the two participants in a live coin toss, which will take place on Instagram and TikTok. Dr Pepper selected Jill B., a business major at UC Berkeley, and Kaitlyn O., a computer science major at Boston University, to compete in the Bitcoin Toss. According to the release, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has provided over $12 million in tuition to students across the U.S.

"The giveaway takes place each year as part of the College Football Season and tuition is awarded as part of the classic Throw Competition during the Championship games," per the release. "This year, students applied for tuition through the #IDeserveTuition TikTok challenge, which encouraged students to post a video application through the app."

The Bitcoin Toss is a new initiative brought into the program this year and will happen on November 20 as NCAA College Football begins its Week 12. The lucky winner will take home tuition support in bitcoin.

"Not only are we excited to partner with Mark Cuban to host the first-ever 'Bitcoin Toss,' we're proud to continue to support students pursuing their academic goals in what has been the most exciting year of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway yet," said Derek Dabrowski, VP of brand marketing for Dr Pepper.

21-Days-Ad1-Newsletter-1200x300-v3 copy

Image from iOS (3) (1)
Business

Billionaire Howard Marks: Bitcoin Has Advantages Relative To Gold

Sep 14, 2021
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Business

BitMEX Announces Two New Grants To Bitcoin Developers

Sep 23, 2021
houston-toyota-center-43280-1024x770
Business

NBA Team Houston Rockets To Integrate Bitcoin Services, Be Paid In Bitcoin

Nov 16, 2021
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Business

Senators Seek To Amend Bitcoin Reporting Changes In Infrastructure Bill

Nov 15, 2021
E6GbASFXIAIuxBG.jfif
Business

Fidelity Approved To Become Canada’s First Institutional Bitcoin Custodian

Nov 17, 2021
Regulation - New Cryptocurrency-Based ETP Arrives in Switzerland
Business

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland

Aug 19, 2021
image (10)
Business

Mayors Around the US Race To Embrace, Be Paid in Bitcoin

Nov 5, 2021
FDM33H0X0AA3WLV (1)
Business

Miami To Give Bitcoin To Its Citizens, Allow Usage For Payments

Nov 11, 2021
7e414dc9f2ad2f2d5040c94b7ee3c854.jfif
Business

Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App

Nov 2, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation is donating 1 BTC each to three developers focused on increasing Bitcoin’s usability.
Business

Human Rights Foundation To Gift 3.75 Bitcoin In Latest Round Of Developer Grants

Sep 14, 2021
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App To Add Bitcoin Taproot Support By December

Nov 16, 2021
A Bitcoin Socratic Seminar fosters cooperative yet argumentative dialogue with participants asking questions and challenging their answers.
Business

American University Of Paraguay To Accept Tuition Payments In Bitcoin

Jun 24, 2021
Op-ed - Bitcoin market aimed at college students
Culture

Bitcoin market aimed at college students

May 29, 2014
E8ENZsmUYAA9LA-.jfif
Business

Market Disruptors To Run First Bitcoin Radio Show In The U.S.

Aug 6, 2021
3a4f792d-62c3-4f14-aed0-b3724dbc6aaf.jfif
Business

Nick Sears Said No To College, Yes To Bitcoin, Is Making $54,000 A Year

Aug 4, 2021