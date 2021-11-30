Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
This Dip Is An Opportunity To Stack More Bitcoin
Publish date:

This Dip Is An Opportunity To Stack More Bitcoin

If you’ve complained about not having enough bitcoin in the last few months, now is your chance to rectify that.
Author:

If you’ve complained about not having enough bitcoin in the last few months, now is your chance to rectify that.

Summary Of The Holiday Week

Despite what many had hoped for, bitcoin spent the holiday pumping out the red candles. It’s not surprising as the past has shown a correction following new all-time highs, and bitcoin has spent the first half of November 2021 setting a new all-time high nearly every week. It’s perfectly normal to see a correction in the market. Shake out the jelly hands and let the diamond hands continue HODLing.

Interestingly, there was more than enough bullish news throughout the week, despite Thanksgiving in the U.S. triggering slow news days toward the end. More prominent athletes announced plans to be compensated in bitcoin, large corporations kept stacking and El Salvador made some waves. Let’s take a look at what happened over the holiday week in Bitcoin.

Monday

The holiday week started off on a good note as more news emerged on El Salvador’s planned “Bitcoin City.” The city, which is expected to cost around $17 billion to build, will offer 0% tax on income, capital gains, payroll and property, relying instead on a simple value-added tax. We also announced that their president, Nayib Bukele, would be a speaker at the upcoming Bitcoin 2022 conference.

Software firm Phunware increased its bitcoin holdings by an additional 398 BTC, paying a total of $23.8 million for their latest acquisition. The CEO of Commonwealth Bank in Australia said, “We see bigger risks in not participating,” while discussing their plans to implement Bitcoin services.

Latin America’s largest company, e-commerce giant MercadoLibre, announced plans to allow its users, most based in Brazil, to buy, sell and hold bitcoin through its payments app, MercadoPago. Finally, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. announced that he would accept his entire salary in bitcoin, joining several other NFL stars who have done the same.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S., were already earning millions of dollars from bitcoin mining done on its land. In the same breath, U.S. regulators revealed that they would publish guidelines for financial institutions, such as banks, wishing to offer Bitcoin services in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) went on their monthly anti-bitcoin rant saying that “bitcoin should not be used as legal tender in El Salvador,” which once again fell on deaf ears. Lastly, U.S. theater chain Regal Cinemas started accepting bitcoin payments for tickets, following in AMC’s footsteps.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings revealed that Morgan Stanley funds have been steadily increasing exposure to bitcoin. Its Growth Portfolio Fund and Insight Fund collectively added over 2 million Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares during Q3 2021.

OneRepublic became the first major-label U.S. artist to accept bitcoin for a show, partnering with payments app Strike to facilitate the move. Former Arsenal player and Major League Soccer star Kieran Gibbs also announced plans to take half of his salary in bitcoin.

Thursday

Thursday, it was revealed that over the course of the year so far, the Bitcoin network has processed over 68% more in transactional volume than PayPal, when measured in dollar value. Unsurprisingly, Thanksgiving in the U.S. made Thursday a quiet day in Bitcoin news.

Friday

Friday continued the Thursday trend with very little news. However, Singapore approved the first bitcoin fund in the country that buys and holds physical bitcoin. Despite a decent dip developing throughout the day, Bobby Lee, the founder of BTC China, one of the earliest bitcoin exchanges, said the current bull market isn’t close to its top yet.

Bitcoin History From The Holiday Week

Several key things happened in the history of Bitcoin last week. On November 26, 1998, Wei Dai first published his proposal for B-money, which would later inspire Satoshi while developing Bitcoin. On November 22, 2009, Satoshi launched the BitcoinTalk forum, which would become the de facto Bitcoin discussion board. On November 27, 2013, bitcoin surpassed $1,000 for the first time, doubling within 10 days.

Verdict

History will remember El Salvador as a pioneer in the early adoption of bitcoin as both a currency and an asset for nations. It’s only a matter of time before more countries start following in its footsteps and the fact that they are now paving the way with “bitcoin bonds” and the world’s first Bitcoin City, ticks another box in country firsts for El Salvador.

Despite the Indian government and the IMF’s FUD throughout the holiday week, there’s more than enough of a bullish case for bitcoin. In fact, this is the perfect opportunity to stack some sats. It wouldn’t be surprising if Michael Saylor announces in the near future that MicroStrategy has once again bought the dip, the same goes for the El Salvadoran government. Two weeks ago, when bitcoin hit $69,000, many said they wished they’d bought more when bitcoin was sub-$60,000. Well, now is the perfect opportunity to stock up.

For long-term HODLers, the last two weeks is nothing new. Just as bitcoin can go on a bull run, it can also correct quite decently. It remains to be said that many, myself included, believe that bitcoin still has a lot of momentum left during the current bull run. Many predicted a $100,000+ bitcoin, so its current price is just another great opportunity to buy some more.

Of course, there is a case that we may see bitcoin correct some more over the coming days, perhaps even weeks. However, inflation across the world continues to rise and the recent discovery of a dangerous new COVID-19 strain has sent markets into a tumble. It’s likely many will see bitcoin as a safe haven during the current market uncertainty, especially as the global economy continues to reel from the seemingly never-ending pandemic.

This is a guest post by Dion Guillaume. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Culture

Bitcoin Breaches Its All-Time High, But There’s Plenty More To Go

Oct 24, 2021
The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Culture

Bitcoin Cools Off Before Face-Melting Run

Aug 30, 2021
A report from the Blockchain Transparency Institute indicates that wash trading by cryptocurrency exchanges has dropped significantly this year.
Markets

The Dip Before The Run: Why We’re Headed For $250,000 Bitcoin

Jun 21, 2021
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Lying In Wait

Sep 3, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Culture

Why The Price Of Bitcoin Will Break Out To New Highs Soon

Sep 24, 2021
When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Markets

Surging 60% Since Last Month, Is Bitcoin Heading Back To Its All Time High?

Aug 23, 2021
The bitcoin bull represents the most bullish of all things; the price of bitcoin.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Breaches $55K In An Exciting Run

Oct 8, 2021
Bitcoin's Number Go Up Technology, or NGU tech, allows bitcoin HODLers to remain bullish.
Culture

The Last Week Has Proven Bitcoin Is Heading Upwards

Aug 16, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Business

National Bitcoin Adoption Could Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

Sep 18, 2021
An organe wave of bitcoin adoption is occurring.
Business

Good News For Bitcoin In Autumn

Oct 1, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

El Salvador’s Historical Adoption Could Send Bitcoin Past $100,000

Sep 10, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Culture

Charted Territory: The True Value Of One Bitcoin

Jul 19, 2021
Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Markets

Bitcoin Has Been Profitable For 96% Of Its Life

Jul 12, 2021
Over 30 percent of Chinese cryptocurrency investors think the bitcoin price will surpass $30,000 in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey.
Markets

The Bumpy Road Before The Boom And Why Bitcoin Is About To Breakout

Jun 28, 2021
bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Despite The Dip, The Bitcoin Market Is Bullish As Ever

Jun 14, 2021