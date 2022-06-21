Skip to main content
Deloitte, NYDIG Partner To Help Institutions Adopt Bitcoin
Leading international consulting firm Deloitte is partnering with NYDIG to onboard businesses to Bitcoin, including Fortune 500 companies.

Global consulting services company Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting and consulting firms, has partnered with institutional Bitcoin services provider NYDIG to allow its clientele – including Fortune 500 companies – to integrate Bitcoin, per a press release.

The partnership will combine Deloitte’s multidisciplinary business consultation services with the financial services specializing in bitcoin adoption and infrastructure offered by NYDIG. This alliance will offer new and existing clientele of Deloitte – which boast companies like Dell, Yamaha, Adobe and others – easier access to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

"We envision a world where traditional financial infrastructure works alongside digital asset infrastructure to deliver clients a best-in-class experience with the highest standards of regulatory compliance," said Yan Zhao, president of NYDIG. "We've already started the journey of bringing bitcoin to all by embedding bitcoin wallets into existing user experiences, powering bitcoin rewards programs, and enabling bitcoin-secured lending.”

Furthermore, this partnership between the two companies will enable a level of trust that is, by design, not apparent with existing infrastructure. Many proponents of bitcoin favor the idea of self-custody, wherein one takes control of the custody of their own bitcoin rather than relying on a banking institution. In order for greater levels of adoption to occur, businesses and consumers will arguably look to trusted entities they can rely on for not only technical hurdles, but also legal compliance.

"The future of financial services will center around the use of digital assets, and we are focused on advising our clients on ways to engage in a regulated and compliant way," said Richard Rosenthal, Deloitte's digital assets banking regulatory practice lead. "We believe this alliance with NYDIG will further drive business growth and is another hallmark of the extensive investment Deloitte is making in enabling digital asset innovation."

