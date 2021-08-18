August 18, 2021
Coinbase Builds $4 Billion Cash Pile, Neglects Bitcoin

Coinbase Builds $4 Billion Cash Pile, Neglects Bitcoin

The U.S. cryptocurrency exchange pushes for the trading of shallow tokens to ramp up revenue instead of promoting Bitcoin empowerment.
Author:
Publish date:
The U.S. cryptocurrency exchange pushes for the trading of shallow tokens to ramp up revenue instead of promoting Bitcoin empowerment.

Coinbase has built a $4 billion hoard of cash in its first months as a public company, but its bitcoin holdings have not increased. The biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange seems to be mainly profit-driven; it has sought to push meme coins to its users while neglecting the transformative power Bitcoin can empower them with.

"We want to ensure that we maintain those cash reserves so that we can continue to invest and continue to grow our products and services in the event that we go into a crypto winter," Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas told The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler's recent comments on regulating cryptocurrency trading have rung Coinbase's alarm bell, given most of the scrutiny will reportedly be effected on exchanges.

"We just don't have enough investor protection in crypto. Frankly, at this time, it's more like the Wild West," Gensler said in prepared remarks to the Aspen Security Forum. "We have taken and will continue to take our authorities as far as they go."

Gensler also called the cryptocurrency sector rife with "fraud, scams, and abuse," signaling the SEC will seek to regulate it to the maximum extent possible, similar to stocks, bonds, and commodity-related trading instruments. He told the Aspen Security Forum that his priorities currently include stablecoins and decentralized finance.

Coinbase and all U.S. exchanges were therefore given a clear direction, which entails a choice. Because the SEC chief's remarks are not unfounded –– much of "crypto" is indeed scam and fraud, and much of the issue does lie in the exchanges themselves.

If exchanges focused on providing access to real, transformative networks instead of adding trendy "crypto tokens" to their platforms, the population would be empowered rather than undermined, and Gensler's worries would hardly exist.

Bitcoin is the only truly distributed monetary network with a fundamental value proposition. It doesn't discriminate users and empowers them to enjoy peer-to-peer, unstoppable electronic cash every day. Bitcoin gives control back to the people, who have the power to be financially sovereign by using it.

Coinbase's lack of understanding of Bitcoin and insignificant commitment to user empowerment are demonstrated by its choices, including its tiny BTC holdings and an ever-increasing menu of "shitcoins." Instead of committing to true financial transformation worldwide by prioritizing Bitcoin and promoting learning, Coinbase has opted to add a bunch of shallow tokens to increase its fee revenue and stockpile cash to protect itself from such choices.

Coinbase
Business

Coinbase Brought In $2.23 Billion Of Revenue, 8.8 Million Monthly Transacting Users In Q2

Investing - Coinbase’s Internal Investigation Finds No Irregularities With Bitcoin Cash Listing
Markets

Coinbase’s Internal Investigation Finds No Irregularities With Bitcoin Cash Listing

Startups - New Coinbase Additions: Ethereum Classic and Crypto Index Fund
Business

New Coinbase Additions: Ethereum Classic and Crypto Index Fund

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Markets

Coinbase Reaches $85.7 Billion Valuation After First Day Of Trading

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Business

Coinbase Reports $1.8 Billion In Revenue, 6.1 Million Active Users For Q1

Payments - This New Lightning Wallet Allows You to Receive Tips Without Running a Node
Business

Venmo Is Letting Users Convert Cash-Back To Bitcoin For Free

Regulation - Coinbase Renews Money Transmitter License in Wyoming
Business

Coinbase Adds PayPal As Payment Option For U.S. Users

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is teaming up with insurance provider Aon to launch a captive insurance subsidiary that would solely serve the exchange.
Business

Coinbase Set to Launch Insurance Subsidiary With Aon

A judge has determined that Coinbase will have to answer to a lawsuit over its listing of bitcoin cash in court.
Markets

Coinbase Files S-1 Registration Ahead Of Going Public

Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Business

Coinbase Card Users Can Now Make Bitcoin Payments And Reap Rewards With Apple Pay

Digital assets - Coinbase Provides Wider Support for Crypto-to-Crypto Conversions
Markets

Coinbase Closing Markets Office in Chicago

Regulation - U.S. Bill Requiring Travelers to Declare Digital Currencies Resurfaces
Business

Coinbase Transparency Report Shows U.S. Leads Way In Bitcoin User Data Monitoring

The cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly moved on to partner with ClearBank.
Business

Barclays Ends Banking Relationship With Coinbase

Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Unocoin Will Allow Indians To Purchase Everyday Products With Bitcoin

Digital assets - Coinbase Takes Another Step Toward Trading ICO Tokens by Acquiring Paradex
Business

Coinbase Takes Another Step Toward Trading ICO Tokens by Acquiring Paradex