Skip to main content
Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Acquires 86 MW Mining Facility
News

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Acquires 86 MW Mining Facility

The location has 36 MW currently available and can scale up to 86 MW and the company purchased an additional 3,400 Antminers adding 340 PH/s to its hash rate.

The location has 36 MW currently available and can scale up to 86 MW and the company purchased an additional 3,400 Antminers adding 340 PH/s to its hash rate.

  • CleanSpark acquired an operationally ready bitcoin mining facility in Washington, Georgia.
  • The facility was owned by bitcoin mining company Waha Technologies and is scalable to 86 MW.
  • CleanSpark also purchased an additional 3,400 Antminers which will add over 340 PH/s to the company’s hash rate capacity.

CleanSpark Inc, a North American sustainable Bitcoin mining company, has acquired an active mining facility in Washington, Georgia for $16.2 million, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“This partnership will diversify our local industry, create rural technology jobs, expand our electric customer base, and invest in our community,” said Washington Mayor Bill deGolian.

This acquisition is scalable and can add up to 86 megawatts (MW) or 2.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) to the growing capacity of CleanSpark. Currently, the facility operates at 36 MW with a hash rate of 1.1 EH/s increasing the sustainable miners hash rate by 38%.

CleanSpark will fill the initial capacity of 36 MW with machines that have already been purchased and are in inventory, but the acquisition allows the company exclusive rights to scale the facility to the aforementioned 86 MW.

Furthermore, the company has purchased 3,400 additional Antminer S19 series miners for $8.9 million, which will bolster the company’s hash rate by 340 petahashes per second (PH/s) once fully deployed.

This most recent acquisition marks the third sustainable facility CleanSpark has located in Georgia, with the other two being in College Park and Norcross. All of these locations primarily use low-carbon energy sources, such as nuclear energy.

Truly, marketwide capitulations have staggered many in the bitcoin ecosystem. Those same market conditions created the opportunity for CleanSpark to purchase this facility initially helmed by Waha Technologies, another sustainable bitcoin mining company.

“The market has been preparing all summer for consolidation, and we are pleased to be on the acquiring side,” said Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark.

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Sustainable Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Purchases Over 1,000 Mining Rigs

By Shawn AmickJul 14, 2022
News
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Produced 312 BTC In Recent Update

By Shawn AmickJun 2, 2022
News
Immersion cooling is a process that bitcoin miners utilize for their bitcoin mining rigs top photo.
Business

CleanSpark, TMGcore Partner For Immersion-Cooled Bitcoin Mining

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

CleanSpark’s 20 MW Bitcoin Mining Farm To Be Immersion Cooled

By NamciosDec 9, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

CleanSpark Announced Year To Date BTC Production And Mining Facility Investment

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Georgias_Simple_Solar_Program_to_Mine_Bitcoin (1)
Business

CleanSpark Acquires Second Data Center To Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

By NamciosAug 10, 2021
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Raises $35 Million In Financing From Trinity Capital

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
With 40 million tons of e-waste generated each year, the unique incentives created by bitcoin miners offer a solution to a growing problem top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Signs 200-MW Power Agreement

By NamciosMar 31, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining will inevitably become a completely green practice conducted with carbon-free renewable energy sources top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Gains Proof Of Renewable Mining In New Partnership

By Shawn AmickApr 28, 2022
News
China decided to ban bitcoin mining, effectively regulating the industry to nothing top photo.
Business

China Emerges As Second-Largest Bitcoin Mining Hub Despite Ban

By Shawn AmickMay 17, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Reaches 2 EH/s Hashrate

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Expand Mining Capacity By 45%

By NikOct 12, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Third Largest Russian Oil Company Gazpromneft Partners With BitRiver To Mine Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 17, 2022
News
Mining - Genesis Mining Files With SEC for Bitcoin Mining Fund
Business

CleanSpark Provides Updates On Bitcoin Mining Operations, Outlines Expansion Plans

By NamciosAug 3, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

GEM Mining Releases Bitcoin Mining Update For May

By Shawn AmickJun 9, 2022
News