CleanSpark Breaks Ground On 50 Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Expansion
News

The mining firm will nearly double the its existing infrastructure, adding up to 50 Megawatts to the 36 Megawatts already in use.
Bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark has announced the start of construction on a site in Washington, Georgia, set to house 16,000 miners, which could bring the company’s hash rate total to as high as 8.7 EH/s.

The site, which CleanSpark announced the acquisition of in 2022, would contribute to an additional 2.2 EH/s of hash rate for the company. The expansion is estimated to cost nearly $16 million according to the press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“The mining machine fleet at the new phase will consist of Antminer S19j Pro and Antminer S19 XP models, the newest and most power-efficient models of bitcoin mining machines available today,” states the release.

“When we purchased the Washington site in August, we were confident about our ability to quickly expand, adding this 50MW to the existing 36MW of infrastructure,” Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s CEO commented. “This second phase more than doubles the size of the existing operation. We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with the Washington City community and to be able to support the construction jobs that will come with this expansion.”

Scott Garrison, vice president of business development at the firm, highlighted how the site “uses mainly low-carbon sources of power, employs newest generation tech, and is among the most power-efficient and sustainable bitcoin mining operations.”

Despite the recent wider downturn in the mining industry, CleanSpark has seen a remarkable expansion from just 2.1 EH/s in January 2022, to 6.2 EH/s in December 2022. This expansion, alongside another site buildout in Sandersville, Georgia, is set to continue that rapid growth in the coming year. 

