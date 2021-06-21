Canadian Basketball League To Pay Players In Bitcoin

Canadian Basketball League To Pay Players In Bitcoin

The Canadian Elite Basketball League will allow players to receive portions of their salaries in bitcoin, through a partnership with Bitbuy.
Author:
Publish date:
The Canadian Elite Basketball League will allow players to receive portions of their salaries in bitcoin, through a partnership with Bitbuy.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that it will allow its players to receive a portion of their salaries in bitcoin through a partnership with Canadian bitcoin exchange Bitbuy.

“Some of the best players outside the NBA, and some with NBA experience, have joined our league because we make player-first decisions,” said Mike Morreale, the commissioner and CEO CEBL, per the announcement. “Our partnership with Bitbuy speaks to our commitment to players, and also to our forward-thinking approach to how we go about our business. We appreciate Bitbuy’s investment in helping us further grow Canada’s official national pro basketball league.”

According to the announcement, the services provided by Bitbuy will encourage bitcoin self custody. The Canadian exchange will work with the CEBL to convert the players’ Canadian dollar-denominated salaries into bitcoin and help them receive BTC in personal wallets. Additionally, Bitbuy, which has over 300,000 customers, will also become a league sponsor through the partnership.

“We’re proud to support homegrown Canadian sports, and to partner with the league on this first-to-market initiative,” said Charlie Aikenhead, vice president of marketing at Bitbuy, in the announcement. “We think this represents a significant shift in how athletes are thinking about compensation, and we’re excited to help the CEBL’s players protect their long-term wealth by getting paid in bitcoin.”

The partnership was triggered following players in the league voicing interest in getting paid in bitcoin after NFL player Russell Okung became the first professional sports player in North America to receive a portion of his salary in bitcoin. Since then, a trend has formed, with numerous famous players also asking for BTC instead of dollars. In the CEBL, Guelph Nighthawks guard Kimbal Mackenzie will be one of the pioneers to opt-in and protect their purchasing power with bitcoin.

“The opportunity to be paid in bitcoin is something I’m incredibly excited about,” Mackenzie said, per the announcement. “The ability to have part of my salary go directly into an investment that I believe will appreciate greatly over the next 10 to 30 years is a no-brainer. The CEBL continues to provide us as players with forward-thinking opportunities, and the option to be paid in bitcoin further highlights that they are one of the top leagues in the world.”

From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Southampton F.C. Can Now Pay Player Bonuses In Bitcoin

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

NFL Player Sean Culkin Will Convert Full 2021 Salary To Bitcoin

Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Paxful Launches Paxful Pay, Enabling Merchants To Receive Bitcoin Payments

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

Pro Soccer Player Ifunanyachi Achara Takes Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin

okunk_strike_announcement
Culture

Okung's “Pay Me In Bitcoin” Becomes A Reality With Strike

Football Sports
Culture

Why Are Athletes Demanding To Be Paid In Bitcoin?

Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform Bitbuy has partnered with cryptocurrency lender Cred to offer users interest on their bitcoin holdings.
Markets

Bitbuy and Cred Open Canadian Bitcoin Lending Platform

Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Camping World To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Regulation - Innisfil Becomes First City in Canada to Accept Bitcoin for Municipal Taxes
Business

Innisfil Becomes First City in Canada to Accept Bitcoin for Municipal Taxes

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Bitcoin Exchanges FTX, BitMEX Commit To Becoming Carbon Neutral

Op-ed - Debunking Bitcoin Myths: "It’s Only for Criminals"
Business

Colonial Pipeline Pays 75 Bitcoin Ransom To Hackers

Bitcoin betting site Sportsbet.io has sponsored placement of the Bitcoin logo on Watford F.C.’s Premier League uniforms.
Business

Premier League’s Watford F.C. Adds Bitcoin Logo to Uniforms

Payments - Newegg to Accept Bitcoin Payments from Canadian Customers
Technical

Newegg to Accept Bitcoin Payments from Canadian Customers

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Ninepoint To Fully Offset Carbon Footprint Of Its Bitcoin ETF

Pro Bowl NFL left tackle Russell Okung wants to be paid in bitcoin, seeing the cryptocurrency as not just money but the future.
Business

Grayscale Becomes First-Ever Bitcoin Company To Partner With NFL Team