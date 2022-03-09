Skip to main content
BTC Inc Gives Black Bitcoin Billionaire Members $100,000 Worth Of Bitcoin 2022 Conference Tickets
News

BTC Inc Gives Black Bitcoin Billionaire Members $100,000 Worth Of Bitcoin 2022 Conference Tickets

BTC Inc is giving away 100 tickets, totaling a value of $100,000 to members of Black Bitcoin Billionaire for the Bitcoin 2022 conference.

BTC Inc is giving away 100 tickets, totaling a value of $100,000 to members of Black Bitcoin Billionaire for the Bitcoin 2022 conference.

  • $100,000 in tickets will be given to the Black Bitcoin Billionaire members for Bitcoin 2022.
  • The three-day general admission passes will be awarded to a lottery made up of supporters of Black Bitcoin Billionaire who have purchased merchandise this past year.
  • “Bitcoin is not just a monetary technology, but a cultural movement,” says BTC Inc CEO, David Bailey.

BTC Inc (the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine), the largest Bitcoin media company, is giving away $100,000 in tickets for the Bitcoin 2022 conference to Black Bitcoin Billionaire, a group dedicated to empowering black indigenous people of color to use bitcoin as a means for generational wealth, per a press release from BTC Inc.

“Bitcoin is truly a technology that is breaking down barriers for people of color, and we’re excited to inspire a new generation of billionaires with the help of BTC Inc,” says Black Bitcoin Billionaire co-founder and Bitcoin and the American Dream author Lamar Wilson.

Black Bitcoin Billionaire members will be awarded 100 tickets, available for use from April 6th to April 9th. The three-day general admission passes will be awarded to a lottery made up of the supporters for Black Bitcoin Billionaires who have purchased merchandise in the last year.

Black Bitcoin Billionaire co-founder and Bitcoin and Black America author Isaiah Jackson says “intentional opportunities like this are essential in helping the Bitcoin movement achieve its potential.”

Bitcoin is inherently permissionless allowing for a broad range of users like Palestinian economist Saifedean Ammous, El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele, and North Korean Human Rights Advocate Yeonmi Park, all of whom are speakers at Bitcoin 2022.

“Bitcoin is not just a monetary technology, but a cultural movement,” says David Bailey, co-founder and CEO of BTC Inc. “Now more than ever, we’re working to expand access and create opportunities for those that have too long been overlooked by our industry and its outreach.”

The giveaway is meant to further the goals of BTC Inc in the championing of financial freedom for all and further enhance the Bitcoin 2022 attendee experience. Industry Day already looks to connect startups with successful businesses while the one-day musical festival Sound Money Fest seeks to incorporate a wide cultural range with a mix of mainstream artists. 

SMF-BM-thumbnail2 (1)
Business

Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosJan 14, 2022
News
Salt Bae is famous for sprinkling salt, those in the Bitcoin space are famous for sprinkling orange pills
Business

Square Allocates $5 Million Bitcoin Endowment, Selects Black Bitcoin Billionaire As First Recipient

By Peter ChawagaJun 10, 2021
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

Kraken Donates $150,000 In Bitcoin To Black Bitcoin Billionaire Group

By NamciosOct 6, 2021
Promoted: The biggest event in Bitcoin history, Bitcoin 2022, is supporting Bitcoin's open-source community with a $1 million ticket giveaway.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin 2022 Offers $1 Million In Free Tickets To Open-Source Contributors

By Bitcoin 2022Oct 26, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

CleanSpark Announced Year To Date BTC Production And Mining Facility InvestmentDraft SharePreviewPublish

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Adoption & community - Andrew Fleming
Business

Andrew Fleming, Former Dow Jones Executive, Joins BTC Inc as Head of Media

By Bitcoin MagazineNov 6, 2018
Bitcoin donations and grants involve one group gifting another with BTC to support their work.
Business

Brussels Member of Parliament to Take Full 2022 Salary in Bitcoin

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
Bitcoin’s iconic logo is known the world over. But there's more to its design than meets the eye.
Industry Events

The Declaration Of Monetary Independence Will Be At Bitcoin 2022

By Ulric PattilloMar 7, 2022
Opinion
Events - Bitcoin 2019: A Peer-to-Peer Conference for the Whole Bitcoin Community
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2019: A Peer-to-Peer Conference for the Whole Bitcoin Community

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 30, 2019
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

GEM Mining Announces 14,000 Miner Deployment And BTC Production Update

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
The biggest Bitcoin event in history welcomed more than 12,000 enthusiasts to celebrate together in real life, proving that this decentralized, open-source software project is a cultural force to be reckoned with.
Industry Events

Bitcoin 2022 Is A Chance To Celebrate Freedom With Like-Minded People

By John Vallis23 hours ago
Opinion
nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Industry Events

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele To Speak At Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosNov 22, 2021
Op Ed: In China, It’s Blockchain and Tyranny vs Bitcoin and Freedom
Culture

Lamar Wilson, Founder Of Black Bitcoin Billionaire, Discusses Freedom From Censorship

By Bitcoin MagazineDec 17, 2021
bitcoin gaming
Business

Stattrak Launches Bitcoin Rewards For Fantasy Esports With ZEBEDEE Partnership

By Shawn AmickFeb 17, 2022
News
Shake Shack Tests Bitcoin Rewards With Cash App
Business

Shake Shack Is Testing Bitcoin Rewards With Cash App

By Shawn AmickMar 4, 2022
News