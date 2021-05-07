CFO Of World’s Largest Hedge Fund Joins NYDIG To Focus On Bitcoin

CFO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, John Dalby has joined NYDIG to work on Bitcoin services.

Earlier today, NYDIG announced that John Dalby, CFO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, is joining its team and bringing more than two decades of experience in capital markets, asset management and financial services to its bitcoin services.

Before joining Bridgewater, Dalby was CFO and COO at D.E. Shaw Renewables Investments, and the CFO of UBS Americas before that.

"The NYDIG team and I are extremely excited to welcome John,” CEO of NYDIG, Robert Gutmann, said in the announcement. “Working on Bitcoin is increasingly what many of the best and brightest employees seek — including industry leaders like John — and NYDIG is uniquely positioned to offer them the platform, resources, and culture to shine, in pursuit of our collective mission to bring Bitcoin safely to everyone."

The announcement emphasized the growing interest that institutional leaders have in working on Bitcoin throughout.

“John's move to NYDIG showcases an increasing trend of top talent voting with their feet to propel Bitcoin's inclusionary role as the De(Central) Bank, and its dual mandate as ultimate risk-on asset and the ultimate risk-off asset,” Ross Stevens, founder and executive chairman of NYDIG, said.

The news comes just two days after NYDIG announced that it was partnering with FIS to enable hundreds of banks to offer their customers the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin via their accounts in the coming months.

It seems that with every coming day, another major development is announced out of Wall Street, as more big players from the legacy system come to understand the immense opportunity presenting itself with the ascent of the Bitcoin network. NYDIG continues to lead by example in this sense, and it will be exciting to see what moves it makes next. 

