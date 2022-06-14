Skip to main content
Bitcoin Lightning Network Hackathon By BOLT FUN Begins June 16
News

Shock The Web 2 is BOLT FUN’s follow up to its debut Bitcoin Lightning Network hackathon held this past March, meant to on-board new builders into the ecosystem.

  • BOLT FUN is hosting its second virtual Lightning Network hackathon beginning on Thursday, June 16.
  • The event known as Shock The Web 2 is meant to on-board new builders into the Bitcoin Lightning Network ecosystem.
  • The event will last four days with notable industry speakers and thought leaders and will offer up to $2,600 in prizes.

BOLT FUN, a platform for Lightning Network development and education, is hosting its second virtual hackathon for Lightning called Shock The Web 2, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Beginning on Thursday, June 16, Shock The Web 2 will be a free, four-day long hackathon. BOLT aims to leverage the event to make design and development on Bitcoin more accessible by onboarding builders with educational content, mentorship, fun, and prizes.

The first day will focus on Lightning workshops, discussions, talks, and other fun activities led by industry experts and thought leaders. Once participants, or hackers, have a taste for Lightning development, they will be set loose with freedom and mentorship to design and build either their own individual products, or with a team.

On Friday, hackers should be ready and eager to work on their projects throughout the weekend and mentors will be available for guidance. Come Sunday, from 17:00 - 19:00 UTC, participants will present their projects for a chance to win over $2,500 in bitcoin prizes.

Shock The Web 2 is intended to be a user-friendly experience that encourages new users to join in on the fun and BOLT hosts over 10-hours of tutorials and other informational content from the first event for anyone interested in joining. Those looking to build on Lightning for the first time can also follow this guide on designing your first Lightning web application.

BOLT is looking to build on the success of its previous debut hackathon, Shock The Web, held this past March. During the debut event, 80 hackers participated and 13 Lightning Network applications were submitted with $2,600 in prizes distributed. Anyone looking to register the event can find a sign up form here

