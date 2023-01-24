Skip to main content
Blockstream Raises $125 Million For Bitcoin Mining Expansion
News

Blockstream Raises $125 Million For Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Led by Kingsway Capital, Blockstream has raised $125 million for the purpose of expanding their institutional mining services.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Led by Kingsway Capital, Blockstream has raised $125 million for the purpose of expanding their institutional mining services.

Blockstream has announced they’ve raised $125 million in convertible note and secured loan financing with the aim of expanding their institutional bitcoin mining services. The raise was led by Kingsway Capital along with other investors including Fulgur Ventures.

According to the announcement, Blockstream will use the capital raised to expand their bitcoin mining facilities “in order to meet the strong demand for its institutional hosting services,” which they claim remains high “due to the company’s strong track record and substantial scale, coupled with an industry-wide shortage of available power capacity.”

This raise follows Blockstream’s August 2021 raise of $210 million which valued the company at $3.2 billion. The company utilized this previous round to build several mining facilities with the capacity for institutional hosting customers, along with the strengthening of Blockstream’s vertical integration for ASIC manufacturing.

“This fundraise allows us to accelerate the YoY revenue growth we created with our 2021 Series B and continue to build infrastructure for the future Bitcoin economy,” Erik Svenson, Blockstream President and CFO, commented. “We remain focused on reducing risk for institutional bitcoin miners and enabling enterprise users to build high-value use cases on the most secure, robust, and scalable blockchain in the world - Bitcoin.”

Blockstream CEO, Dr. Adam Back, stated that “With 2022 being punctuated by multiple large scale centralized party and protocol failures, we believe this has been a learning experience for the market: that the fundamental value of blockchains is in reducing the need to trust third parties.”

Blockstream is one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining operators, according to the release, with more than 500 megawatts (MW) in its development pipeline. Blockstream is also a market leader in Layer 2 Bitcoin technologies like Core Lightning (CLN) and the Liquid Network.

Bitcoin miners, utilizing ASICs, are incentivized to find cheap power and often turn to renewable, green and sustainable energy sources. Top photo
Business

African Bitcoin Mining Firm Gridless Raises $2 Million In Funding Round Led By Stillmark, Block Inc.

By BtcCasey
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat top photo.
Business

BIT Raises $50 Million To Help Bitcoin Mining Expansion Out Of China

By Namcios
Privacy & security - Blockstream Open Sources Development of Its Proof of Reserves Tool
Markets

Blockstream's $210 Million Raise Is Critical In The Global Bitcoin Arms Race

By Dylan LeClair
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

By Namcios
Crypto Mining
Business

Seetee Partners With Blockstream For Bitcoin Mining Development

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
Screen Shot 2021-08-24 at 7.47.37 AM
Business

Blockstream Raises $210 Million, Now Valued At $3.2 Billion

By Nik Hoffman
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy Raises $505 Million

By Shawn Amick
News
Payments - Breez Wants to Make the Lightning Network More User Friendly
Business

Breez Raises $4.5 Million In Fundraising Round

By BtcCasey
News
Technical Bitcoin development and coding can be represented by a pixelated Bitcoin logo. Top photo
Business

Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Maker Foundation Devices Completes $7 Million Seed Round

By BtcCasey
News
The term "bitcoin mining" is a metaphor implying that new bitcoin are dug out by miners, like those who use pick axes. Top photo
Business

CleanSpark Breaks Ground On 50 Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Expansion

By BtcCasey
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Raises $35 Million For Virtual Economies

By Shawn Amick
News
Digital assets - Blockstream Releases First Enterprise-Grade Product on Liquid
Business

Blockstream, Block To Leverage Tesla Equipment For Renewable Bitcoin Mining Operation

By Peter Chawaga
News
The latest version of the Blockstream Green bitcoin wallet includes a Tor integration that can be leveraged to obfuscate a user’s IP address.
Business

Blockstream Buys $25 Million Of Bitcoin Mining Hardware From MicroBT

By Peter Chawaga
Bitcoin miners, utilizing ASICs, are incentivized to find cheap power and often turn to renewable, green and sustainable energy sources. Top photo
Business

One Of America’s Largest Hemp Processors Makes Entry Into Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

By BtcCasey
News
20221117 bol2_cover 1920x1080px
Business

Blockstream Launches BOL2: Community For Bitcoin Development

By Shawn Amick
News