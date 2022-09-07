Skip to main content
Bitcoin Miner Margins Get Squeezed As Price, Hash Rate Diverge
News

Bitcoin Miner Margins Get Squeezed As Price, Hash Rate Diverge

While most miners are struggling to hold bitcoin in their treasuries, some are leveraging strong financials to expand operations.

While most miners are struggling to hold bitcoin in their treasuries, some are leveraging strong financials to expand operations.

The bitcoin mining industry continues to exhibit a broad range of activity stretching from rapid expansion to extreme capitulation as the price of bitcoin falls below $19,000 amid rising hash rate.

During the month of August, Digihost Technology Inc. mined 69 BTC valued around $3.4 million which noted a 54% increase year-over-year (YoY). However, the company also canceled stock options for many officers within the company, plans to issue an additional 19,391 subordinate voting shares at $6.54 each, and sold BTC in order to “avoid equity dilution for its shareholders”.

At the same time, RIOT Blockchain Inc. mined 374 BTC currently valued around $7 million displaying a 15% decrease YoY. Additionally, 350 BTC were sold generating net proceeds of $7.7 million at the time. Thus, even though the company made large investments to expand infrastructure with over 6,000 miners deployed during August, total production fell with little being added to the total BTC treasury for RIOT.

Conversely, Marathon Digital Holdings mined 184 BTC during that time subsequently increasing its treasury to 10,311 BTC valued at $206 million as of August 31. YoY, the company has seen a 26% increase in production and plans to deploy an additional 65,000 miners over the next 90 days. The company says it benefitted from the market conditions which allowed it to secure miners at a steep discount.

Similarly, CleanSpark Inc. has rapidly expanded its infrastructure with the additional purchase of 10,000 miners, which are expected to be deployed by November. The mining company also cited market conditions as the reason for being able to acquire such a large amount of hardware at a discounted rate.

Likewise, Bitnile Holdings recently entered into a purchase agreement for 21,925 miners.

Indeed, market prices for mining hardware began to shift as miners had to offload large amounts of machines to clear up debt or cancel their purchase orders. For example, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. had to return over 26,000 mining rigs to eliminate a large amount of debt and gain liquidity.

Thus, while some miners are selling BTC to keep the lights on, others are taking advantage of market conditions to expand their operations.

The future of energy markets according to bitcoin miners - looking at the horizon of environment and business top photo.
Business

As Bear Market Persists, Public Miners Struggle To Outperform Bitcoin Price

By Zack Voell
Feature
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners top photo.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Increasing Hash Rates, BTC Holdings

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Hash Rate Plummets From All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity top photo.
Markets

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Holdings, Hash Rates Going Up And To The Right

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Public Miners Start Selling Bitcoin Treasuries

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
FUQ6JWuWUAU6t6G
Business

Kenya’s Largest Power Provider To Offer Geothermal Energy To Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin Price Analysis
Markets

Using Hash Rate To Examine Bitcoin Price Dips

By Mimesis Capital
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

Illinois, Georgia Want To Give Tax Cuts For Bitcoin Miners

By Namcios
News
In this exclusive Bitcoin Magazine video interview, Bull Bitcoin CEO Francis Pouliot talks about joining Blockstream’s Liquid network.
Business

JETCOOL Technologies To Release New Form Of Liquid Cooling For Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn Amick
News
Saylor MicroStrategy
Business

MicroStrategy CEO Sheds Margin Call Woes As Bitcoin Nears $21,000

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin miners use ASIC mining rigs to verify transactions, secure the blockchain and broadcast, or speak. Top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Q2 Update Underscores Market Conditions, Holds Over 6,000 BTC

By Shawn Amick
News
Texas Austin and Houston are bitcoin mining hubs and quickly expanding top photo.
Business

Fort Worth, Texas Set To Vote On A Bitcoin Mining Bill Tomorrow

By Shawn Amick
News
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate, Mining Difficulty Hit New All-Time Highs

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

The Current State Of Public Bitcoin Mining

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Purchases 10,000 Antminers For $28 Million

By Shawn Amick
News