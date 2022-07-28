Skip to main content
Bitcoin Hash Rate Plummets From All-Time High
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Bitcoin Hash Rate Plummets From All-Time High

Does hash rate fall this significantly often? Miner monthly revenue nears 2017 levels. Hash price is now 48% up from the lows. Is this a mining death spiral?

Does hash rate fall this significantly often? Miner monthly revenue nears 2017 levels. Hash price is now 48% up from the lows. Is this a mining death spiral?

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

The network continues along every block just fine but the mean hash rate has suffered a decent hit over the last month falling 17.4% from the recent all-time high. A lot of the hash leaving the network that we’re seeing is because 1) hash rate following a lower bitcoin price as older machines become unprofitable on the margin and 2) impact of the recent heatwave in the United States and curtailment especially in Texas. As energy demand soars in the summer months and electricity prices rise with it, we can expect periods of industry-scale miners shutting down hash rate as per their power agreements.

There’s only a handful of times in Bitcoin’s history when we’ve seen hash rate drop this much. Yet it’s still up 13.93% this year, while bitcoin price is down 56%.

Does hash rate fall this significantly often? Miner monthly revenue nears 2017 levels. Hash price is now 48% up from the lows. Is this a mining death spiral?

Hash rate drawdown from difficulty all-time high

As a result, the difficulty adjustment had its largest downward revision (5.1%) since the Chinese mining ban, which was the third downward adjustment in a row, and fourth out of the last five two-week (technically: 2016 blocks) epochs. This is a welcome sign for miners’ profitability who can stay online. With the adjustment and the recent price rally off the lows, hash price has rebounded 48% of its lows to back over $0.10 (at least for now). 

Does hash rate fall this significantly often? Miner monthly revenue nears 2017 levels. Hash price is now 48% up from the lows. Is this a mining death spiral?

Total mining difficulty with percentage change

Estimates for marginal Bitcoin production costs across some of the largest public Bitcoin miners sits around $6,000 to $10,000 mostly accounting for electricity costs. As they run some of the most efficient, new generation hardware on the market, estimated production and pure electricity costs are much higher for the total network. Created by Charles Edwards, an estimate for total network Bitcoin electricity cost sits around $16,000 right now. It’s rare to see bitcoin break below this rising electricity cost estimate throughout its history but it has happened before.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Public Miners Start Selling Bitcoin Treasuries

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJul 6, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider top photo.
Markets

The Performance Cycle Of Public Bitcoin Miners

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 24, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

The Current State Of Public Bitcoin Mining

By Sam RuleApr 26, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is Approaching Hash Rate All-Time Highs

By Marty BentDec 7, 2021
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate, Mining Difficulty Hit New All-Time Highs

By NamciosApr 28, 2022
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Ribbons As A Market Indicator

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 22, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin’s hash rate hit an all-time high of 117 EH/s in early 2020. But the reasons why are more nuanced than “the halving.”
Business

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High Behind Price Rise, Private Pools in China

By Colin HarperJan 9, 2020
The Bitcoin blockchain ensures transactions are transaction history is immutable top photo.
Business

Has The Bitcoin Hash Rate Gotten Too High?

By Zack VoellJun 14, 2022
Feature
Bitcoin private key storage and management is a key part of keeping protection privacy and security of your vaults and wallets top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Leaving Exchanges Hits An All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJul 8, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners top photo.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Increasing Hash Rates, BTC Holdings

By Sam RuleMar 15, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Markets

What The Hash Rate Free Fall Means For The Bitcoin Market

By Dylan LeClairJun 22, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Hash Rate Has Doubled Since October
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New All-time High

By NamciosDec 10, 2021
Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Rate Near Full Recovery From China Ban, Close To New All-Time High

By NamciosNov 30, 2021
Bitcoin’s price is sitting well below its record highs and some miners are selling more coins than usual. But should investors be concerned top photo?
Markets

Is The Bitcoin Price Bottom In? Here’s What Hash Ribbons Tell Us

By NamciosJul 13, 2022
Feature
China and the Chinese government do not like bitcoin and generally try to ban it top photo.
Business

Why We Can’t Trust Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Data From China

By Zack VoellMay 19, 2022
Feature