Report: Major Bitcoin Exchange Binance Investigated By U.S. Authorities

Report: Major Bitcoin Exchange Binance Investigated By U.S. Authorities

The world’s largest bitcoin exchange, Binance, is reportedly being investigated by U.S. authorities.
Author:
Publish date:
The world’s largest bitcoin exchange, Binance, is reportedly being investigated by U.S. authorities.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to a report from Bloomberg.

“As part of the inquiry, officials who probe money laundering and tax offenses have sought information from individuals with insight into Binance’s business,” per the report. “Chainalysis Inc., a blockchain forensics firm whose clients include U.S. federal agencies, concluded last year that among transactions that it examined, more funds tied to criminal activity flowed through Binance than any other crypto exchange.”

Binance is based in the Cayman Islands, with an office in Singapore, but no single headquarters. CEO Changpeng Zhao has said that Binance follows U.S. regulations and blocks American citizens from accessing its website, though it launched Binance.US in September 2019 to serve American clients with bitcoin trading in a compliant way. This American division hired former U.S. Treasury official Brian Brooks as its chief executive last month.

“While the Justice Department and IRS probe potential criminal violations, the specifics of what the agencies are examining couldn’t be determined, and not all inquiries lead to allegations of wrongdoing,” per Bloomberg.

Earlier this week, Binance temporarily suspended withdrawals from its platform, according to TheStreet.

The inquiry on the part of the IRS comes as the agency appears to be ramping up its efforts to compel bitcoin investors to pay applicable taxes.

An importer of cryptocurrency mining gear is reportedly under investigation for dodging $1.2 million in Russian customs fees.
Business

CFTC Investigates Binance Over Concerns That U.S. Traders Illegally Utilized Platform

Adoption & community - Binance Now Supports Crypto Purchases With Credit Cards
Business

Binance Hires Legacy Bank Regulator Brian Brooks

Regulation - U.S. Bill Requiring Travelers to Declare Digital Currencies Resurfaces
Business

Coinbase Transparency Report Shows U.S. Leads Way In Bitcoin User Data Monitoring

Project_-_Sketch_1_78_copy_7
Business

Binance to Block All U.S. Users, Launch Regulation-Compliant Spinoff Site

Why Proof of Reserves Is Important to Bitcoin
Markets

Report: Turkey To Establish Custodian Bank For Bitcoin Exchanges

Startups - Decentralized Exchanges on the Rise With Kyber and Binance Developments
Business

Decentralized Exchanges on the Rise With Kyber and Binance Developments

Binance X, an initiative from the cryptocurrency company focused on resources for developers, is mostly focused on the company’s own initiatives.
Business

Will Binance’s Accelerator Program Help Bitcoin?

The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Bitcoin investor whose private data was collected by the IRS without warrant.
Business

IRS Authorized To Summon Kraken For User Information

Startups - Binance Expands Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange Into Europe Via Jersey
Business

Binance Expands Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange Into Europe Via Jersey

Regulation - FinCEN Issues First-Ever Civil Penalty Against Bitcoin Exchange
Business

FinCEN Issues First-Ever Civil Penalty Against Bitcoin Exchange

Regulation - Japan’s FSA Warns Binance to Comply with Licensing Requirements
Business

Japan’s FSA Warns Binance to Comply with Licensing Requirements

A local news outlet reported conflicting statements about Binance’s plans for a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.
Markets

Report: Binance Discussing Subsidiary in South Korea

Scams - A Group of Major Crypto Traders Reportedly Considers Scammer Blacklist
Business

A Group of Major Crypto Traders Reportedly Considers Scammer Blacklist

Adoption & community - U.S. Investors Can Now Buy a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Note
Business

U.S. Investors Can Now Buy a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Note

Digital assets - TrueUSD Is Now a Base Pair on Binance
Business

TrueUSD Is Now a Base Pair on Binance