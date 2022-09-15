BigCommerce Launches Bitcoin Payments For 60,000 Merchants

BigCommerce enables bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for over 60,000 ecommerce merchants.

The company partnered with BitPay and CoinPayments to build one-click integrations for the platform.

BigCommerce intends to integrate with more partners in the ecosystem in the near future.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform, has partnered with BitPay and CoinPayments enabling merchants to accept bitcoin and some cryptocurrencies, per a press release.

BigCommerce, similar to Shopify, empowers businesses to launch their own ecommerce stores with a user-friendly setup and partner integrations. This business model supports over 60,000 merchants globally, and now each one of them can accept bitcoin as payment.

“A new era of consumers are passionate about transacting using crypto, and we’re helping them do it,” said Marc Ostryniec, CSO at BigCommerce.

Merchants of all sizes will be able to leverage the new integrations provided by the two cryptocurrency infrastructure providers. In the release, BigCommerce discusses the benefits that merchants will experience through accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

First, alternative payment methods open up merchants to a broader audience. Additionally, merchants will experience lower fees, thus reducing business operating costs. Furthermore, through the partners BigCommerce has chosen, the ecommerce platform enables merchants to control their wallets, thereby lessening the likelihood of false-chargebacks.

“Accepting cryptocurrency can be intimidating and complex with, at times, a learning curve,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair. “We’ve teamed with BigCommerce to help minimize the lift for merchants to add crypto as a payment option alongside their existing payment methods in just a few clicks.”

In conclusion, BigCommerce noted that its bitcoin and cryptocurrency ecosystem is currently only supported by these two partners. However, the SaaS provider intends to expand integrations in the future.