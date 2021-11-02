Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App
Publish date:

Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App

Commonwealth Bank will reportedly enable its 6.5 million customers to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin in 2022.
Author:

Commonwealth Bank will reportedly enable its 6.5 million customers to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin in 2022.

  • Australia’s largest bank will reportedly allow its customers to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin starting next year.
  • Commonwealth Bank’s customer base of 6.5 million people represents over 25% of Australia’s total population.
  • It is unclear whether customers will be able to withdraw their bitcoin to an external wallet.

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) will reportedly enable its 6.5 million customers to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin directly in its banking app, according to the Australian Financial Review. The bank will become the first in Australia to offer customers direct access to bitcoin and join a handful of other financial institutions in the world to cater to the growing demand for the scarce asset.

According to the report, CBA hasn’t made a formal announcement yet and is preparing to share its developments in integrating BTC into its app on Wednesday, November 3.

“It may also confirm partnerships with Gemini, a crypto exchange that would facilitate the trading, and Chainalysis, which provides compliance and intelligence services for transactions over blockchains,” reported AFR.

Sources close to the matter told AFR that CBA’s over 6.5 million customers would be able to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies next year, as well as view their holdings inside the main CBA banking app. Enabling consumers to pay for everyday consumer items with BTC is “being considered as an additional feature that could be added by CBA down the track,” per the report.

CBA is Australia’s largest bank and the country’s leading financial services provider, including retail, premium, business, and institutional banking. The bank’s over 6.5 million clients represent more than 25% of the country’s total population.

If CBA goes forward with its plan to enable bitcoin purchasing through its main banking app, one-quarter of the Australian population will have frictionless access to the world’s best form of money. By reducing barriers, CBA might allow millions of people to start acquiring their first bitcoin as early as next year.

However, it is unclear whether Commonwealth Bank will allow customers to withdraw their BTC into an external wallet for which they hold the private keys. The bank might shed light on their plans for withdrawals in their formal announcement. But if neglected, this feature alone can hurt bitcoin adoption long term, as BTC on a banking app would function very much like an IOU and effectively undermine much of the sovereignty enabled by Bitcoin.

Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Jun 25, 2021
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

Jul 6, 2021
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

May 5, 2021
Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Business

Venmo Customers Can Now Buy, Sell And Hold Bitcoin In App

Apr 20, 2021
us_bank_tower_sterling_davis
Culture

Fifth-largest US Retail Bank To Launch Bitcoin Custody Services

Oct 5, 2021
image (3)
Business

Bank Of America: Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies Are Too Large To Ignore

Oct 6, 2021
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Business

Investing Platform Public Holdings Launches Bitcoin Trading

Oct 7, 2021
E__FXA_VIAMlp-a.jfif
Business

Jack Dorsey's Square Joins Largest Bitcoin Investment In Africa

Sep 28, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

Jun 30, 2021
1_PPgqvJwA2EiJzYSfxMh0kg copy
Business

PayPal Enables Bitcoin Buying and Selling In Britain

Aug 23, 2021
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Business

FastBitcoins Expanding Bitcoin Buying Services To Australia

Jun 17, 2021
Op-ed - Commonwealth Bank of Australia To Launch Ripple Payments Soon
Business

Commonwealth Bank of Australia To Launch Ripple Payments Soon

May 28, 2015
BTG-Pactual
Culture

$80 Billion Brazilian Investment Bank Launches Bitcoin and Crypto Trading App

Sep 21, 2021
Legacy financial institution JPMorgan Chase & Co., founded by J.P. Morgan will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Becomes The First Big Bank To Give Retail Clients Access To Bitcoin

Jul 22, 2021
postoakmotorcars-scaled
Business

Houston-Based Luxury Auto Dealer To Integrate Bitcoin Services

Oct 28, 2021