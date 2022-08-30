Skip to main content
Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Bitcoin, Crypto Market With Local Exchange Acquisition
News

Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Bitcoin, Crypto Market With Local Exchange Acquisition

GoTo purchased Indonesian bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin for $8.38 million to become a diverse money management company.

GoTo purchased Indonesian bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin for $8.38 million to become a diverse money management company.

  • GoTo purchased PT Kripto Maksima Koin by acquiring 100% of available shares.
  • The tech giant paid about $8.38 million for the acquisition to become a money management firm.
  • GoTo reportedly accounts for 2% of Indonesia’s total GDP.

The biggest technology firm in Indonesia, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo), entered the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency space by acquiring local exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin, per a report from Reuters.

GoTo acquired ownership of the exchange by purchasing 100% of available shares for 124.84 billion rupiah ($8.38 million). The tech firm reportedly stated the acquisition was part of a larger objective to become "a diverse money management hub."

“We believe that blockchain technology may play a mainstream role in the future of finance," GoTo said, per the report.

GoTo, which boasts a market cap of over $25 billion after raising $1.1 billion from its initial public offering (IPO), did not detail its future plans for the newly acquired exchange.

PT is among a select few 25 institutions which have been granted licenses from Indonesia's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency, known as Bappebti. However, the regulatory authority halted further approvals earlier this month citing the goal of providing “​​transparent, efficient and effective trading activities.”

Bappebti also banned the “marketing, promoting and advertising” or issuance of new crypto-assets that had not received regulatory approval from the local Financial Services Authority.

GoTo formed when Indonesian ride-share firm Gojek merged with local e-commerce player Tokopedia in the country’s largest business deal ever, valued over $18 billion at the time. Since then, GoTo reportedly accounts for 2% of Indonesia’s GDP of $1 trillion, and hopes to eventually contribute 5-10%. 

Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Sponsored Story

BitMEX Announces New Spot Bitcoin And Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

LATAM’s Largest Investment Bank BTG Pactual Launches Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News
Dubai
Legal

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Wins Full Approval To Operate In Dubai

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin miners use ASIC mining rigs to verify transactions, secure the blockchain and broadcast, or speak. Top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Q2 Update Underscores Market Conditions, Holds Over 6,000 BTC

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption & community - Swiss "Crypto Valley" to Create Digital Identities for Its Citizens on the Ethereum Blockchain
Business

Swiss Exchange Relai To Release A Bitcoin Debit Card

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Third Largest Russian Oil Company Gazpromneft Partners With BitRiver To Mine Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Business

Winklevoss-Owned Bitcoin Exchange Gemini Being Sued By Regulators

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Acquires 86 MW Mining Facility

By Shawn Amick
News
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Mawson Infrastructure Produced 185 Bitcoin In Record-Breaking May

By Shawn Amick
News
Citing recent inquiries from bitcoin businesses, Nevada is asking that bitcoin ATMs and others request license determinations.
Business

World’s Largest Bitcoin ATM Firm To Go Public On The Nasdaq

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Business

Goldman Sachs Reportedly In Talks With FTX For Bitcoin, Crypto Derivatives

By Shawn Amick
News
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn Amick
News
Flared Gas Bitcoin Mining Pioneer Crusoe Energy raises $505 Million
Business

Oil Companies In The Middle East To Use Excess Gas For Bitcoin Mining: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 5.33.22 PM
Business

Bitcoin Magazine Partners With BitMEX To Bring High Quality Content To The Community

By Shawn Amick
News
Startups - Circle Leaps Into Exchange Business With Poloniex Acquisition
Business

Circle Leaps Into Exchange Business With Poloniex Acquisition

By Amy Castor