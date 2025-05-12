The Blockchain Group Raises €22M to Accelerate Its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

The Blockchain Group (ALTBG), a Premiere Member of Bitcoin For Corporations and Europe’s first publicly traded Bitcoin Treasury Company, has completed two major capital raises totaling over €22 million in less than a week—a bold signal of institutional conviction in its Bitcoin-native strategy.

These moves are not just capital raises—they’re a blueprint for how public companies can re-architect their balance sheets around Bitcoin, while attracting world-class partners along the way.

Part One: €9.9M Equity Raise Anchored by Major Institutions

On May 9, The Blockchain Group announced a €9.9 million capital increase, pricing shares at €1.0932, a 61.7% premium over the 20-day average. The raise was conducted without preemptive rights and drew participation from respected institutional and strategic investors including:

Tobam (€4M)

(€4M) Generali Ambition Solidaire (€1.1M)

(€1.1M) Jean-Marie Formigé (€2.2M)

(€2.2M) Quadrille Capital, EFG Bank, VP Bank, and others

This tranche was structured under Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, enabling fast, strategic deployment of capital toward two fronts:

Strengthening the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy, centered on increasing Bitcoin per fully diluted share. Fueling growth of its operating subsidiaries, which focus on Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized tech consulting.

This equity round demonstrates The Blockchain Group’s ability to attract forward-looking capital while preserving dilution discipline.

Part Two: €12.1M Bitcoin-Denominated Convertible with Adam Back

On May 12, ALTBG followed up with a second raise—this time in Bitcoin.

The company’s Luxembourg subsidiary issued a €12.1 million BTC-denominated convertible bond, subscribed in full by Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream and one of Bitcoin’s earliest pioneers.

This is Tranche 2 of the company’s OCA convertible series, issued at a 30% premium over Tranche 1’s conversion price. Upon conversion, it could result in the issuance of up to 17.2 million new shares at €0.707 per share, with conversion terms based on future share price performance.

This issuance brings Bitcoin-native capital structure innovation directly to the European public markets—aligning long-term investors with the company’s mission to grow Bitcoin per share.

A Model for the Future of Public Company Finance

Together, these two raises represent something more profound than capital inflow—they mark a strategic realignment of corporate finance around Bitcoin.

The Blockchain Group is not simply raising funds; it is redefining the role of capital markets in the Bitcoin era. By leveraging equity placements, Bitcoin-denominated convertibles, and a treasury mandate focused on hard assets, the company is aligning its capital structure with the monetary principles of Bitcoin: scarcity, transparency, and time preference.

As a Premiere Member of Bitcoin For Corporations, The Blockchain Group stands at the frontier of a growing movement—one where public companies don’t just hold Bitcoin, but design their entire capital formation strategy around it. This model introduces a new standard of corporate discipline: drive Bitcoin per share up over time, attract long-term aligned capital, and build investor trust through structural clarity.

In a financial system defined by fiat dilution and short-termism, The Blockchain Group offers a blueprint for public firms looking to escape the treadmill and build lasting shareholder value on a Bitcoin standard.

Don’t Miss the Live Discussion

To unpack these moves and explore what’s next, join the company’s first official BTC Strategy X Space, hosted by The Blockchain Group with special guest Adam Back.

📍 Join the X Space

📅 Tuesday, May 13

⏰ 9:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM CET

Speakers include:

Alexandre Laizet , CEO, The Blockchain Group

, CEO, The Blockchain Group Adam Back , CEO, Blockstream

, CEO, Blockstream Co-hosted by Bitcoin For Corporations

This marks the first public dialogue around The Blockchain Group’s capital strategy—and offers a front-row seat to how Bitcoin treasury companies are rewriting corporate finance in real time.

Disclaimer: This content was written on behalf of Bitcoin For Corporations. This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as an invitation or solicitation to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for securities. For full transparency, please note that UTXO Management, a subsidiary of BTC Inc., holds a stake in The Blockchain Group.