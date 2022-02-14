Skip to main content
Podcast

The Pros, Cons And Possibilities For Bitcoin's Discreet Log Contracts

Discussing Discreet Log Contracts, a type of smart contract that can be leveraged for many financial instruments on Bitcoin.

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of "Bitcoin, Explained," hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost were joined by resident sidechain and Layer 2 expert Ruben Somsen, once again, this time to discuss Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs). 

DLCs are a type of smart contracts for Bitcoin, first proposed by Lightning Network white paper co-author Tadge Dryja. In essence, DLCs are a way to perform bets — but this means that they can ultimately be leveraged for all sorts of financial instruments, including futures markets, insurances and stablecoins. 

At the start of the episode, van Wirdum, Provoost and Somsen discussed what can be considered a type of proto-DLC, namely a multi-signature setup for sports betting where two participants add a neutral third party (an “oracle”) that can resolve the bet one way or the other if needed. The trio explained that how this solution comes with a number of downsides, like the difficulty of scaling it. 

From there, van Wirdum, Provoost and Somsen went on to explain how DLCs solved these problems using a setup that resembles payment channels as used on the Lightning Network. When structured like this, they explained, oracles merely need to publish a cryptographically-signed message about the outcome of an event, which can be used by the winning participant of the bet to create a withdrawal transaction from the payment channel. 

Finally, Somsen explained how the original DLC concept could be streamlined by using adaptor signatures, a sort of “incomplete signatures” that can be made complete using the signed message from the oracle. With adaptor signatures, DLCs no longer require a separate withdrawal transaction, as the winner can claim funds from the payment channel directly.

Satoshi and anonymous bitcoiners maintain their privacy and security through cryptography.
Technical

How Federated eCash And Bitcoin Can Embed Properties Of A Digital Cash System

Jan 17, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Bitcoin Smart Contracts With Ben Carman

Apr 6, 2021
Technical - This Lightning Network Designer Is Re-Inventing Bitcoin Smart Contracts
Technical

This Lightning Network Designer Is Re-Inventing Bitcoin Smart Contracts

Dec 19, 2017
Bitcoin’s hash rate hit an all-time high of 117 EH/s in early 2020. But the reasons why are more nuanced than “the halving.”
Technical

Using Discreet Log Contracts To Attack Bitcoin Forks

Apr 13, 2021
With Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs) now active on Bitcoin’s mainnet, the potential for smart contract functionality is massive.
Technical

DLCs Are On Bitcoin, Bringing New Functionality And Major Potential

Sep 16, 2020
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

Bonds And The Bitcoin Market

Jan 26, 2022
Podcast
The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Traditional Banks And Bitcoin

Feb 2, 2022
Podcast
Blockchain - What Are the Use Cases for Private Blockchains? The Experts Weigh In
Technical

Explaining How Compact Blocks Can Make Bitcoin More Efficient

Jan 3, 2022
Bitcoin is the first project built on blockchain technology.
Technical

Yes, Bitcoin Is A Smart Contract Platform

Nov 29, 2021
Discussing The Fake Peer Attack On Bitcoin
Technical

Discussing The Fake Peer Attack On Bitcoin

Nov 12, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Discussing Growth Marketing And Retention For Bitcoin Businesses

Jan 19, 2022
Podcast
Privacy & security - Scriptless Scripts: How Bitcoin Can Support Smart Contracts Without Smart Contracts
Technical

Scriptless Scripts: How Bitcoin Can Support Smart Contracts Without Smart Contracts

Nov 27, 2017
Discussing and explaining the technicalities of El Salvador's government-directed bitcoin wallet, Chivo.
Technical

A First Look At The Chivo App, El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet

Oct 11, 2021
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

Feb 10, 2022
Podcast
In a recent Twitter Spaces, convicted Bitcoiners discussed the freedom this network gives them over government servitude.
Markets

Is This A Bitcoin Super Cycle?

Feb 1, 2022
Podcast