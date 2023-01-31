Skip to main content
Ordinals Project Launches Enabling NFTs Directly On Bitcoin
News

Ordinals Project Launches Enabling NFTs Directly On Bitcoin

The controversial project has been met with equal parts excitement and criticism in regards to its impacts on Bitcoin.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The controversial project has been met with equal parts excitement and criticism in regards to its impacts on Bitcoin.

A project called Ordinals has launched on the Bitcoin blockchain, effectively enabling Bitcoin-native on-chain NFTs. 

Led by former Bitcoin Core contributor Casey Rodarmor, the protocol is a convention for numbering and transferring individual satoshis on the Bitcoin network.

Ord, a specific implementation of Ordinals, “is a wallet and explorer that allows tracking the location of specific satoshis and their ordinal numbers - assigned by the Ordinals protocol - as well viewing, creating, and transferring inscriptions, that is, individual satoshis inscribed with arbitrary content,” the press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine states.

The introduction of Ord and inscriptions brings NFTs to Bitcoin, allowing content, such as images, videos and HTML to be included in a Bitcoin transaction and assigned to an individual satoshi.

“Inscriptions, using the ordinals protocol, are fully on-chain, and do not require a sidechain or separate token,” the release reads. “Inscriptions inherit the simplicity, immutability, security, and durability of Bitcoin itself.”

Since its release, the project has attracted a great amount of debate in regards to the impact of ordinals and inscriptions on Bitcoin. Supporters of Ordinals, like Dan Held, describe it as a net benefit for Bitcoin, saying, “It brings more financial use cases to Bitcoin, and drives more demand for block space (aka fees).”

Meanwhile, critics of Ordinals like Blockstream CEO and long-time Bitcoiner Adam Back explained that “Bitcoin is designed to be censor resistant. This doesn't stop us mildly commenting on the sheer waste and stupidity of an encoding. At least do something efficient.”

Ongoing debate seems to stem from discussions in regards to the potential usage of block space and increase in bandwidth necessary to run nodes as a result of inscriptions. Regardless of the debate, “the Ordinals project continues unphased,” reads the press release, “with contributors continuing to add new features, such as provenance, collections, composability and a decentralized marketplace.”

Ordinals and inscriptions could prove to be an interesting catalyst for Bitcoiners to re-examine the social dynamics that shape Bitcoin development. While the positive or negative impacts of ordinals specifically may be up for debate, renewed interest in how projects and technical implementations are built on Bitcoin is a healthy sign for the network. 

You’ve heard the buzzwords: Web3, NFTs, DeFi. But what do they mean? Compared to Bitcoin, pretty much nothing top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin, Not “Crypto,” NFTs, Web3 Or DeFi

By Jimmy Song
Opinion
07_BBL_Youtube
Culture

How Do NFTs Compare To Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin Magazine
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner) top photo.
Legal

Kazakhstan Presses On With Restrictive Bitcoin Mining Regulation

By BtcCasey
News
Bitcoin is a blockchain protocol with various sidechain implementations that are technology top photo.
Business

Okcoin And Paradigm Announce New Grant Awarded To Bitcoin Core Maintainer Marco Falke

By BtcCasey
News
Bitcoin miners, utilizing ASICs, are incentivized to find cheap power and often turn to renewable, green and sustainable energy sources. Top photo
Business

One Of America’s Largest Hemp Processors Makes Entry Into Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

By BtcCasey
News
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value top photo.
Technical

Growing The Bitcoin Development Ecosystem In Africa

By Abubakar Nur Khalil
Opinion
Op-ed - BIP 9: Enabling Easier Changes and Upgrades to Bitcoin
Technical

BIP 9: Enabling Easier Changes and Upgrades to Bitcoin

By Kyle Torpey
Project lead Daniel Buchner discusses ION, Microsoft’s open-source digital ID system built on Bitcoin.
Business

Microsoft Announces Completion Of ION V1 And Launch On Bitcoin Mainnet

By BtcCasey
Op-ed - Unlimited
Technical

Unlimited, Classic and 'BitPay Core': Bitcoin's New Kids on the Blockchain

By Aaron van Wirdum
Bitcoin is a blockchain protocol with various sidechain implementations that are technology top photo.
Technical

Layer 2 Labs Raises $3M At Launch To Supercharge Bitcoin's Ecosystem

By Namcios
News
Bitcoin is a technical open-source software project made of code that can be displayed on a computer screen as 1s and 0s. Top photo
Legal

New Hampshire Commission Recommends Statewide Bitcoin Mining Energy Plan

By BtcCasey
News
A Computer meant for bitcoin transactions is superior to a mobile phone or device that's meant for other technology uses top photo.
Technical

What Do Bitcoin Core Contributors Do?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Ross Ulbricht, founder of darknet bitcoin marketplace Silk Road, is auctioning a series of art created while serving his life sentence.
Culture

Bitcoin Pioneer Ross Ulbricht Auctioning Original Artwork, NFT Created In Prison

By Peter Chawaga
News
Bitcoin magazine is creating a Ukraine division to bring sound money to the area top photo.
Business

Major Ukrainian Pharmacy Chain Enables Bitcoin Payments

By BtcCasey
News
The term "bitcoin mining" is a metaphor implying that new bitcoin are dug out by miners, like those who use pick axes. Top photo
Business

CleanSpark Breaks Ground On 50 Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Expansion

By BtcCasey
News