Interview: Bitcoin Smart Contracts With Ben Carman

Bitcoin developer Ben Carman joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss his cutting-edge work in the Bitcoin smart contracting space.
Author:
Publish date:
Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with rising Bitcoin developer Ben Carman to discuss his cutting-edge work in the Bitcoin smart contracting space, as well as controversy and disputes that Carman finds himself in as he trolls Bitcoin Twitter.

Carman and Keroles first met far before Carman’s rise to prominence in the Bitcoin community at the BitBlockBoom conference in 2019. Since then, Carman has joined SuredBits as a leader in discreet log contract (DLC) technology. DLCs show promise as the smart contracting and oracle layer for the Bitcoin financial stack. Carman has since built Krystal Bull, which is a wallet for hosting an oracle. Carm threw in his two cents on the Taproot activation discussion and educated Keroles about all of the benefits and features that Taproot enables.

Lastly, they dove into a recent confrontation between Eric July and Carman. July is a prominent libertarian pendent who does not really recommend or educate his following on Bitcoin. Carman and other Bitcoin plebs joined July’s podcast to call out the fact that he and other libertarians that do not take action are LARPS and he discussed the fallout from that confrontation.

Topics discussed include:

  • DLCs
  • The Bitcoiner and libertarian showdown
  • Suredbits
  • Krystal Bull
  • Why run an oracle?
  • Taproot
  • Lot=true versus =false
  • The future and nature of Bitcoin finance
  • Why are libertarians who deny bitcoin LARPs?
  • Eric July's podcast

