The World’s Largest Bitcoin Conference Returns to Las Vegas in 2026

May 28, 2025 – BTC Inc., the leading provider of Bitcoin-related news and events, is excited to announce that the Bitcoin Conference, the world’s largest and most prestigious gathering of the Bitcoin industry, will be returning to Las Vegas next year. Next year’s conference will take place at the Venetian Las Vegas from April 27 – 29, 2026.

The announcement comes on the heels of a highly successful Bitcoin 2025 event, which saw over 35,000 attendees descend to Las Vegas to participate in valuable networking and community building events, experience leading-edge technology showcases, and hear insights from policy leaders, business executives, and celebrities across the Bitcoin industry.

“Bitcoin 2025 was the largest event in Bitcoin’s history and arrived at a pivotal moment for the industry,” said Brandon Green, Chief of Staff at BTC Inc. “Next year, we are going to compound it into not only the biggest event in Bitcoin’s history, but one of the largest and most important events globally.”

“Our city and state were delighted to host the Bitcoin conference this year,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Las Vegas is home to groundbreaking innovation and exciting new ideas, and we’re the perfect forum for the 2026 Bitcoin conference. We look forward to welcoming the conference to our state again next year.”

Tickets for Bitcoin 2026 are available for purchase on the official conference website. Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to secure their spots early, as demand is expected to be unprecedented.

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or further information about The Bitcoin Conference, please contact us or visit https://b.tc/conference/2026.

About The Bitcoin Conference:

The Bitcoin Conference is the world’s largest and most influential gathering of Bitcoin professionals, investors, and thought leaders. Committed to fostering Bitcoin adoption and industry innovation, the conference has grown into a global phenomenon since its founding in 2019. Learn more at https://b.tc/conference/2026