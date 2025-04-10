HomePOLITICSFormer CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad On Bitcoin And Digital Asset Privacy
POLITICS

Former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad On Bitcoin And Digital Asset Privacy

As a former U.S. regulator, Massad believes that a balance must be found between user privacy and the government’s ability to monitor for illicit activity when it comes to digital assets.

Frank Corva
By Frank Corva
Former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad On Bitcoin
Timothy Massad spoke at MIT's Bitcoin Expo on Sunday, March 6, 2025.

While attending the MIT Bitcoin Expo this past weekend, I was afforded the opportunity to sit down with Timothy Massad, Research Fellow at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and former Chairman of the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

Massad served as the head of the CFTC from 2014 to 2017, and it was under his leadership that bitcoin was classified as a commodity.

In recent years, Massad has shared his thoughts on what regulation around bitcoin and digital assets should look like. He’s appeared on Bloomberg to discuss the matter, and he recently testified at the first Senate Banking Subcommittee hearing on Digital Assets.

Massad considers the need to balance user privacy when using public blockchains with the need for the U.S. government to monitor the networks for illicit activities as one the biggest challenges that regulators currently face — and he doesn’t claim to have the answer as to how this is best accomplished.

He explained that it’s important that people cannot see the balance of our funds or the entirety of our transaction history when we do something as trivial as paying for a cup of coffee with a digital asset.

In our conversation, he stated that the innovator who develops the technology that finds this balance will have found the “holy grail.”

You can watch the interview here:

Previous article
How Semler Scientific (SMLR) Escaped the Zombie Zone with a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Frank Corva
Frank Corvahttps://frankcorva.substack.com/
Frank Corva is the Political Correspondent for Bitcoin Magazine.
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC