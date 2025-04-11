Y Combinator Backed Theya Announces Bitcoin Solutions for Businesses

Theya, a Bitcoin self-custody platform backed by Y Combinator, has launched Theya for Business, a new solution designed to help companies securely hold, manage, and operate on Bitcoin.

The platform is targeted at a broad range of organizations, including startups, mining firms, corporations, investment funds, and service providers. Theya for Business aims to simplify treasury operations by eliminating reliance on custodians and reducing the complexity of traditional multi-signature (multisig) wallet setups.

“With Theya for Business, we’ve built more than a vault—it’s your company’s Bitcoin operating system,” said Joe Consorti, Head of Growth at Theya. “Our platform is designed to scale with any team structure and workflow, giving organizations the flexibility to run on a Bitcoin standard without sacrificing control or simplicity.”

Theya’s architecture allows businesses to create single-key or 2-of-3 multisig vaults depending on their operational needs. These vaults can be used for both cold storage and day-to-day spending.

Organizations can sign up and begin setting up their vaults via the Theya for Business website. Founded in San Francisco, Theya continues to build solutions that prioritize security, transparency, and ease of use for Bitcoin users.