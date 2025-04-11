HomeNEWSY Combinator Backed Theya Announces Bitcoin Solutions for Businesses
NEWS

Y Combinator Backed Theya Announces Bitcoin Solutions for Businesses

Vivek Sen Bitcoin
By Vivek Sen Bitcoin
Y Combinator Backed Theya Announces Bitcoin Solutions for Businesses

Theya, a Bitcoin self-custody platform backed by Y Combinator, has launched Theya for Business, a new solution designed to help companies securely hold, manage, and operate on Bitcoin.

The platform is targeted at a broad range of organizations, including startups, mining firms, corporations, investment funds, and service providers. Theya for Business aims to simplify treasury operations by eliminating reliance on custodians and reducing the complexity of traditional multi-signature (multisig) wallet setups.

“With Theya for Business, we’ve built more than a vault—it’s your company’s Bitcoin operating system,” said Joe Consorti, Head of Growth at Theya. “Our platform is designed to scale with any team structure and workflow, giving organizations the flexibility to run on a Bitcoin standard without sacrificing control or simplicity.”

Theya’s architecture allows businesses to create single-key or 2-of-3 multisig vaults depending on their operational needs. These vaults can be used for both cold storage and day-to-day spending.

Organizations can sign up and begin setting up their vaults via the Theya for Business website. Founded in San Francisco, Theya continues to build solutions that prioritize security, transparency, and ease of use for Bitcoin users.

Previous article
Ross Ulbricht To Speak At Bitcoin 2025
Vivek Sen Bitcoin
Vivek Sen Bitcoin
Vivek has been fascinated by Bitcoin since he discovered it in 2016. He also runs a Bitcoin marketing agency, Bitgrow Lab, and he used to work at a Bitcoin VC fund, Lightning Ventures. He loves growth, marketing, startups, and writing. He is an EU news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine.
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC