Sangha Renewables Launches 20 MW Bitcoin Mining Facility Powered by Solar Energy

Sangha Renewables has officially broken ground on a 19.9-megawatt (MW) bitcoin mining facility in West Texas, marking a notable step in its mission to merge sustainable power with digital asset infrastructure, according to a recent press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Sangha also announced it has raised $14 million toward its $17 million target, helping bring its vision for renewable-powered bitcoin mining to life.

Developed in partnership with an independent power producer (IPP), the behind-the-meter facility will be located on an established solar energy site. Sangha’s project is designed to transform underutilized renewable assets into high-yield bitcoin-generating operations while delivering “optimized power monetization and attractive bitcoin-backed returns for investors.”

“Sangha is not just building bitcoin mining sites—we’re building a new model for how capital flows in and out of bitcoin,” said Spencer Marr, co-founder and CEO of Sangha Renewables. “By applying a project finance structure honed-in the renewable energy and real estate sectors, we enable investors to participate directly in productive assets—without intermediaries, speculative equities, or inefficiencies of datacenter hosting. Investors put cash or bitcoin into the construction of the project and then enjoy streaming distributions of bitcoin for years to come at well below the market price of bitcoin.”

Under the offtake agreement, Sangha will purchase 19.9 MW of power directly from the IPP. The solar site is impacted by grid congestion and negative energy pricing, making it an ideal fit for Sangha’s load-balancing model. “It’s a win-win-win,” Marr added. “The IPP earns more per megawatt-hour, our investors gain exposure to low-cost bitcoin production, and we deliver grid-stabilizing load where it’s needed most.”

The project is set to begin operations in Q3 2025 and will offer one of the lowest power costs in North America, according to the company. Sangha’s model is underpinned by smart site selection, transparent capital structures, and regulatory acumen—positioning it as a leader in institutional-grade bitcoin mining.

This facility represents Sangha’s proof-of-concept and the next chapter in the founders’ pivot from Sangha Systems to Sangha Renewables, emphasizing a commitment to sustainable, scalable, and investor-aligned bitcoin infrastructure.