Panama City Mayor Mizrachi: “Bitcoin Is Not Just Safe, It’s Prosperous”

At the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the Director of Bitcoin Beach Mike Peterson, the Presidential Advisors of Building Bitcoin Country El Salvador Max & Stacy and the Mayor City of Panama Mayer Mizrachi discussed Bitcoins future in Panama.

At the beginning of the panel, Is Panama Next? El Salvador Leading The Region For Bitcoin Adoption, Mayor Mizrachi started by mentioning, “We accept Bitcoin. The city gets paid in Bitcoin, but it receives in dollars through an intermediary processing, payments processor. Bitcoin is not just safe. It’s prosperous.”

Max commented about the scammers in crypto and how El Salvador is managing it.

“We did a couple of things early on, one was to create The Bitcoin Office which will be directly reporting to the President, and then also we passed a law which will say bitcoin is money and everything else is an unregistered security,” said Max.

Mike Peterson stated, “the access of Bitcoin in Central America to do battle against the globalists that have always looked at the regionist back yard. This is intolerable and this is going to change right now.” After Mizrachi commented, “Imagine yourself in an economic block powered by El Salvador, supported by Panama and the rest will come.”

Stacy reminded everybody about El Salvador’s School system.

“El Salvador is the first country in the world to have a comprehensive public school financial literacy education program from 7 years old,” mentioned Stacy. “These are little kids, learning financial literacy.”

Max ended the panel by saying, “the US game theory right? Because the US wants to buy a lot of Bitcoin, so if Panama wants to buy a lot of bitcoin then it helps everybody in the US. This is the beautiful expression of game theory perfectly aligned in the protocol that is changing the world that we live in. And on the street level what bitcoin does to the population is to go from a spending mentality to a saving mentality.”

You can watch the full panel discussion and the rest of the Bitcoin 2025 Conference Day 3 below: