Oklahoma lawmakers introduced legislation this week that would allow state employees, vendors, private businesses, and residents to negotiate and receive payments in bitcoin.

Senate Bill 2064, introduced by Senator Dusty Deevers during the 2026 legislative session, establishes a legal framework for the use of bitcoin as a medium of exchange and compensation without designating it as legal tender.

The bill explicitly states that it does not conflict with the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on states coining money or declaring legal tender other than gold and silver, instead recognizing bitcoin as a financial instrument operating within existing legal frameworks.

If enacted, the bill would permit Oklahoma state employees to elect to receive salaries or wages in bitcoin, either based on the asset’s market value at the start of a pay period or at the time of payment.

Employees would be allowed to revise their payment preference at the beginning of each pay period and could choose to receive compensation in bitcoin, U.S. dollars, or a combination of both.

Payments would be deposited either into a self-hosted wallet controlled by the employee or into a third-party custodial account designated by the employee.

The legislation would also allow vendors contracting with the state to opt into receiving payment in bitcoin on a per-transaction basis. The bitcoin value of those payments would be determined by the market price at the time of the transaction unless otherwise agreed upon in writing.

Beyond state payroll and procurement, the bill broadly authorizes private businesses and individuals in Oklahoma to negotiate and receive payments in bitcoin, reinforcing its use as a voluntary medium of exchange across the state economy.

SB 2064 includes provisions aimed at reducing regulatory friction for bitcoin-native businesses. Firms that deal exclusively in digital assets and do not exchange them for U.S. dollars would be exempt from Oklahoma’s money transmitter licensing requirements, according to legislation text.

The bill directs the Oklahoma State Treasurer to issue a request for proposals for a digital asset firm to process bitcoin payments for state employees and vendors.

In selecting a provider, the Treasurer must consider factors including fees, transaction speed, cybersecurity practices, custody options, and any relevant state licenses. The Treasurer would be required to finalize a contract with a provider by January 1, 2027, and is authorized to promulgate rules to implement the program.

Back in January 2025, Oklahoma State Senator Dusty Deevers introduced a similar initiative called the Bitcoin Freedom Act (SB 325). It was a bill designed to let employees, vendors, and businesses voluntarily receive and make payments in Bitcoin while creating a legal framework for its use in the state’s economy.

Oklahoma’s bitcoin adoption echoes other U.S. states

This move follows other states like New Hampshire and Texas in exploring ways to integrate Bitcoin into public finance.

New Hampshire passed the nation’s first Strategic Bitcoin Reserve law, allowing the state to hold up to 5% of its funds in high-market-cap digital assets and even approve a bitcoin-backed municipal bond.

Texas, meanwhile, has paired legislation with action, creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and making the first U.S. state Bitcoin ETF purchase of around $5 million, framing it as both a hedge against economic volatility and a step toward modernizing state finances.

If passed, SB 2064 would take effect on November 1, 2026, positioning Oklahoma among a small but growing number of U.S. states exploring direct integration of bitcoin into government payment systems.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission would also be required to issue guidance on the tax treatment of digital assets received as payment by January 1, 2027, addressing an area that has often created uncertainty for employees and employers alike.