Metaplanet Issues $25 Million in Bonds to Buy More Bitcoin

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet announced Thursday it will issue 3.6 billion yen ($24.8 million) in bonds to fund additional Bitcoin purchases, as the company continues its aggressive accumulation strategy.

The Tokyo-based company said in a regulatory filing that the 12th series of ordinary bonds will be sold entirely to EVO FUND, carrying no interest and maturing on October 31, 2025. The bonds will be issued at 90 million yen per unit and redeemed at face value, according to the company notice.

“The proceeds raised through this issuance will be allocated to the purchase of Bitcoin,” Metaplanet stated in the filing, noting the funding aligns with plans disclosed in January regarding its series of stock acquisition rights.

The company expects to fund the bonds’ redemption through capital raised from the exercise of its 15th to 17th series of stock acquisition rights. The bondholder can request early redemption by providing written notice at least one business day before the desired redemption date.

Metaplanet has already accumulated over 5,000 BTC and recently added 145 Bitcoin for $13.6 million in mid-April. The latest bond issuance supports the firm’s ambitious goal of reaching 21,000 BTC by 2026.

This bond issuance represents another strategic step in their Bitcoin acquisition program. The company recently bolstered its Bitcoin focus by adding BTC Inc. CEO David Bailey to its advisory board.

If proceeds from the stock acquisition rights exceed certain thresholds, Metaplanet maintains the option to initiate early bond repayments in 90 million yen increments. The company’s shares closed up 8.6% at 428 yen in Thursday’s trading session.

The move comes amid growing institutional Bitcoin adoption in Japan and globally. Bitcoin currently trades above $97,000, with companies like Semler Scientific also recently expanding their holdings through a $15.7 million purchase of 165 BTC. At press time, Metaplanet has not disclosed whether any of the new bond proceeds have been used to acquire additional Bitcoin.

Vivek has been fascinated by Bitcoin since he discovered it in 2016. He also runs a Bitcoin marketing agency, Bitgrow Lab, and he used to work at a Bitcoin VC fund, Lightning Ventures. He loves growth, marketing, startups, and writing. He is an EU news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine.
