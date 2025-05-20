KindlyMD Shareholders Approve Merger with Bitcoin Treasury Company Nakamoto

KindlyMD, Inc. has secured shareholder approval for its proposed merger with Nakamoto Holdings Inc., marking a major step toward becoming one of the biggest Bitcoin treasury companies on the market.

The majority of KindlyMD’s shareholders delivered written consent in favor of the merger on May 18, 2025. The transaction is now on track to close in the third quarter of 2025, following the SEC’s review and distribution of an information statement to shareholders. Under current terms, the deal will close 20 days after the statement is mailed.

“This milestone brings us one step closer to unlocking Bitcoin’s potential for KindlyMD shareholders,” said David Bailey, Founder and CEO of Nakamoto. “We are grateful that KindlyMD shares our vision for a future in which Bitcoin is a core part of the corporate balance sheet, and investors across global capital markets have exposure to the world’s greatest asset and store of value.”

Nakamoto is building a global portfolio of companies aligned around Bitcoin’s core principles. Through treasury strategy and targeted acquisitions, the company aims to redefine capital markets infrastructure with Bitcoin at the center.

KindlyMD, meanwhile, brings to the table a unique model of integrated, data-driven healthcare focused on reducing opioid dependence and improving outcomes through personalized treatment and alternative medicine education. Its clinical services are reimbursed through Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance.

Disclosure: Nakamoto is in partnership with Bitcoin Magazine’s parent company BTC Inc to build the first global network of Bitcoin treasury companies, where BTC Inc provides certain marketing services to Nakamoto. More information on this can be found here.