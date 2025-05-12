Gryphon to Merge with Eric Trump’s American Bitcoin 

Bitcoin mining firm Gryphon Digital Mining has announced a definitive agreement to merge with American Bitcoin Corp. in a stock-for-stock transaction, forming a new public company under the American Bitcoin name. The deal is expected to close by Q3 2025 and will result in Gryphon shareholders holding approximately 2% of the merged entity, with the remaining 98% owned by American Bitcoin stakeholders.

Gryphon Digital Mining Announces Merger with American Bitcoin. Read the press release here: https://t.co/vtsk5yIzLJ $GRYP @AmericanBTC pic.twitter.com/Xg6JyUJ0tU — Gryphon Digital Mining (@GryphonMining) May 12, 2025

The combined company said it aims to become the most efficient Bitcoin mining firm in the world, bolstered by a strategic reserve strategy and low-cost energy infrastructure. Following the close, the new company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ABTC.”

“The Gryphon team is pleased to offer our stockholders the opportunity to participate in what we believe will be the next era of public Bitcoin mining through this combination,” said Steve Gutterman, CEO of Gryphon. “American Bitcoin brings together an outstanding leadership team and a clear strategy to build a premier institution in this fast-evolving industry.”

American Bitcoin was launched earlier this year by Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) in partnership with Eric Trump, positioning itself as a cornerstone of American Bitcoin infrastructure development. It focuses on large-scale mining and accumulating Bitcoin reserves at scale.

“Taking American Bitcoin public is a critical step toward scaling the business at the pace and magnitude we envision,” said Asher Genoot, Board Member of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8. “Time-to-market was a critical factor, and this transaction enables an efficient path to public markets by combining with an entity that is structurally aligned with American Bitcoin’s mining-focused launch strategy.”

The merger is contingent on various approvals, including Gryphon stockholder consent, and the companies expect the process to wrap by the third quarter of 2025.

“We are excited to be a part of the American Bitcoin story and to join Asher and the team that we believe will define the future of public Bitcoin investment,” added Gutterman.

Once finalized, the new company will continue leveraging Gryphon’s mining innovation alongside American Bitcoin’s capital and strategic reserve ambitions—positioning the combined company as a notable player in the North American Bitcoin mining industry.