HomeNEWSBitcoin Price Steady At $95,000 As US Bitcoin ETFs See $591 Million...
NEWS

Bitcoin Price Steady At $95,000 As US Bitcoin ETFs See $591 Million Inflows

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $591.3 million in net inflows on Monday, with BlackRock's IBIT leading at $970.9 million, while Bitcoin continues trading above $95,000 amid strong institutional demand.

Vivek Sen
By Vivek Sen
Bitcoin Price Steady At $95,000 As US Bitcoin ETFs See $591 Million Inflows

US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $591.3 million in net inflows on Monday, extending last week’s momentum that saw over $3.3 billion in total inflows. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) dominated with $970.9 million in purchases, marking its second-largest daily inflow since launching in January.

“Nearly $1bil into iShares Bitcoin ETF today… 2nd largest inflow since Jan 2024 inception. I still remember when there was ‘no demand,'” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, noted on social media.

The strong inflows were not uniform across all funds, however. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) saw $226.3 million in outflows, while Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF experienced $86.9 million in redemptions during the same period.

IBIT has established itself as the clear market leader, now controlling the majority of total US spot Bitcoin ETF assets. The fund currently manages over $54 billion in assets.

Bitcoin remained stable above $95,000 during Monday’s trading, showing resilience despite mixed flows across different ETF providers. Bitcoin has gained significant momentum in recent weeks, supported by strong institutional demand through regulated investment vehicles.

Last week’s total ETF inflows of over $3.3 billion marked the second-highest weekly total since these products launched in January, exceeded only by their debut week.

The sustained institutional interest comes amid improving macro conditions and growing mainstream adoption of Bitcoin as an investment asset. Recent developments, including signals from President Trump regarding import tariffs and new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ pro-crypto stance, have helped maintain positive market sentiment.

Previous article
El Salvador’s Ministry of Education To Launch Educational Bitcoin Curriculum For Young School Students 
Next article
EXCLUSIVE: Bo Hines – Making America “The Global Bitcoin Superpower”
Vivek Sen
Vivek Sen
Vivek has been fascinated by Bitcoin since he discovered it in 2016. He also runs a Bitcoin marketing agency, Bitgrow Lab, and he used to work at a Bitcoin VC fund, Lightning Ventures. He loves growth, marketing, startups, and writing. He is an EU news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine.
RELATED ARTICLES
Bitcoin Bitcoin BTC/USD
$0.00
24hr %:
0.0%
24hr High:
$0.00
24hr Low:
$0.00
Error loading data. Check console for details.
VIEW 150+ BITCOIN CHARTS

LATEST NEWS

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Established in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established source of trustworthy news, information and thought leadership on Bitcoin.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 BTC INC