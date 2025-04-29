Bitcoin Price Steady At $95,000 As US Bitcoin ETFs See $591 Million Inflows

US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $591.3 million in net inflows on Monday, extending last week’s momentum that saw over $3.3 billion in total inflows. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) dominated with $970.9 million in purchases, marking its second-largest daily inflow since launching in January.

“Nearly $1bil into iShares Bitcoin ETF today… 2nd largest inflow since Jan 2024 inception. I still remember when there was ‘no demand,'” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, noted on social media.

The strong inflows were not uniform across all funds, however. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) saw $226.3 million in outflows, while Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF experienced $86.9 million in redemptions during the same period.

IBIT has established itself as the clear market leader, now controlling the majority of total US spot Bitcoin ETF assets. The fund currently manages over $54 billion in assets.

Bitcoin remained stable above $95,000 during Monday’s trading, showing resilience despite mixed flows across different ETF providers. Bitcoin has gained significant momentum in recent weeks, supported by strong institutional demand through regulated investment vehicles.

Last week’s total ETF inflows of over $3.3 billion marked the second-highest weekly total since these products launched in January, exceeded only by their debut week.

The sustained institutional interest comes amid improving macro conditions and growing mainstream adoption of Bitcoin as an investment asset. Recent developments, including signals from President Trump regarding import tariffs and new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ pro-crypto stance, have helped maintain positive market sentiment.