Bull Bitcoin Expands to Mexico, Enabling Global Bitcoin Payments to Mexican Accounts

Bull Bitcoin, a leading non-custodial Bitcoin platform, has launched operations in Mexico, allowing anyone—citizens, residents, or tourists—to pay Mexican bank accounts instantly using Bitcoin via Lightning, Bitcoin, or Liquid wallets. Merchants can accept Bitcoin payments and convert to pesos on-demand, expanding the company’s footprint from Canada, Costa Rica, and Europe.

“We hope this will massively boost the emerging Bitcoin circular economies in Mexico,” said Francis Pouliot, Founder and CEO of Bull Bitcoin, emphasizing the platform’s mission to drive Bitcoin adoption.

Bull Bitcoin offers Mexicans a direct way to purchase Bitcoin into self-custodial wallets using local bank accounts, bypassing altcoins and custodial risks. The platform provides real-time Spanish-language support through a privacy-focused in-app chat, staffed by human agents for a seamless experience.

The service caters to Mexico’s Bitcoin community, offering tools for merchants to integrate payments and tap global markets. This is critical in a remittance-heavy economy, where Bitcoin’s low-cost, borderless transactions can thrive.

“Bull Bitcoin strongly believes in Bitcoin’s economic potential in Mexico, not only for international remittances and tourism, but also for Mexican individuals and companies to reclaim their financial sovereignty and protect their wealth from inflation and the fragility of traditional financial markets,” Pouliot added.

Bull Bitcoin encourages community engagement through “The Mission,” a program promoting Bitcoin advocacy at local meetups. The company’s battle-tested infrastructure ensures high-volume transactions with robust security and privacy, positioning it to support Mexico’s small and medium-sized businesses—the economy’s core.

Registered with Mexico’s Tax Administration Service as a Sensitive Activity, Bull Bitcoin complies with virtual asset and anti-money laundering regulations under federal law, reinforcing its commitment to transparency. This regulatory alignment distinguishes it from speculative crypto platforms, focusing instead on Bitcoin’s practical utility for payments and wealth preservation.

By prioritizing self-custody, Bull Bitcoin empowers users to control their funds without intermediaries, a cornerstone of Bitcoin’s ethos. The platform’s Mexico launch underscores its vision of fostering economic resilience through sound money, offering citizens and businesses a hedge against inflation, and viable sound money as their economy continues to boom.