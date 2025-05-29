Ark Labs Launches Arkade, a New Native Operating System Using Bitcoin

Ark Labs has officially launched Arkade, a Bitcoin-native execution layer designed to unlock programmable financial applications using Bitcoin as it exists today. The announcement comes after a $2.5 million pre-seed funding round in August 2024, led by Tim Draper with support from Fulgur Ventures and Axiom.

Arkade aims to create a new way to build directly on Bitcoin, letting developers build fast and scalable apps—without needing sidechains, wrapped tokens, or any changes to the core Bitcoin protocol.

“Bitcoin is the world’s hardest, most secure asset, but it remains largely static,” said Marco Argentieri, CEO of Ark Labs. “Arkade virtualizes Bitcoin’s transaction layer, transforming it into a dynamic financial platform where operations happen instantly, programmability is unlocked, and users maintain full control of their assets throughout.”

Arkade is currently being tested on the Bitcoin network with early partners like Tether, Boltz, Breez, and Mempool.space already on board. Arkade maintains Bitcoin’s core security model and avoids alternatives like wrapped tokens or new consensus mechanisms.

Tim Draper, founder and managing partner of Draper Associates, noted: “Bitcoin is fast emerging as the world’s premier digital asset. Arkade’s virtualization approach finally brings the programmability Bitcoin needs to transform from a store of value into a permissionless financial system.”

Ark Labs says demand has been strong since January, with multiple projects requesting integration. The company plans to expand Arkade’s toolkit in the coming months, with support for BTC-collateralized lending, staking primitives, and multi-asset transactions. The launch is scheduled for Q3 2025.

“Bitcoin has always had to balance the desire to scale transaction throughput and complexity with conservatism regarding upgrades,” said Allen Farrington, General Partner at Axiom. “With this exceptionally high bar for worthwhile innovation, and amidst a sea of noise, Ark Labs is bringing to market what may prove to be the most important technical breakthrough in the space since the Lightning Network.”

You can watch the full keynote below.